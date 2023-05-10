People have been suggesting funny wi-fi names to freak out a Maga cultist – 17 of the best
On the vague chance that you’ve been living under a rock for the past couple of years, here’s a refresher about the phrase ‘Let’s Go, Brandon’, so popular with the likes of Marjorie Taylor-Greene, Lauren Boebert and people who still think Trump won the 2020 election.
In 2021, stock car racing champion Brandon Brown won Talladega’s Sparks 300 and was being interviewed about his triumph when loud chants of ‘Fuck Joe Biden’ rang out from some of the NASCAR fans. Shocking, right? It’s always the ones you least expect.
Either mistakenly or to cover up the NSFW broadcast, NBC’s Kelli Stavast claimed the fans were shouting “Let’s Go Brandon” – and a GOP euphemism was born.
Now that we’re all caught up, you’ll understand what @MayoIsSpicyy was talking about in this post.
FUCK.
New neighbors moved in across the street and I just picked up their WiFi. They went with LET'S GO BRANDON, in all fucking caps.
What should I change mine too?
— Mayo 🌻 (@MayoIsSpicyy) May 5, 2023
Twitter stepped up with some fantastic suggestions.
1.
My phone's hotspot, which is always available, is called 'trump is a traitor'…has been for a solid 5 years now. https://t.co/Y4DkJ7cuKN
— Pete Puma (@PeterPumer) May 5, 2023
2.
"ANTIFA RECRUITING OFFICE"?
— TheCityDweller 🇺🇸🇩🇪 @[email protected] (@BoringDweller) May 5, 2023
3.
DRAG QUEEN PARTY HOUSE
— (((Space Laser Jebus))) – PARODY!!! (@the_real_Lord) May 5, 2023
4.
FBI SURVEILLANCE VAN
— Gvnzng – personification of chaos – Time Traveler (@gvnzng) May 5, 2023
5.
Lol 😂 ULTRAMAGATREASON
— mikkadu (@mikkadu) May 5, 2023
6.
TWICEIMPEACHED
— Matt Tilmann (@mtilmann) May 5, 2023
7.
DARK BRANDON KNOWS WHO YOU ARE
— Machine Pun Kelly Redux (@backell) May 5, 2023
8.
Orange-Man-Mugshot
— Rouble Destroying Fella 🇺🇦 (@RoubleDestroyer) May 5, 2023
9.
LOCK HIM UP
— Tracy Lee 🌊🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️🌵🏴🐕 (@gemmas_twin) May 5, 2023
10.
"5G Vaccination Tracker" https://t.co/6vaFJjAim7
— Jillian Hanlon 🌻 🇺🇦 🟦 (@JillianOnHudson) May 5, 2023
11.
Trump is going to prison. https://t.co/50KWEUS4jf
— SATIRE Shu of the Deep State™ (@DeepState_Shu2) May 6, 2023
12.
Toadstool dick.
— John Sipher (@john_sipher) May 5, 2023
13.
STABLE GENIUS
— Eileen McLaughlin 🇺🇸🇺🇦 🟦 (@EileenM60933733) May 6, 2023
14.
100% WOKE https://t.co/leus0ym0zW
— Tsu Dho Nimh @[email protected] (@TsuDhoNimh) May 5, 2023
15.
Mango Mussolini
— Kevin Scott (@myiq1) May 5, 2023
16.
My guest networks are TrumpSucks and IHaveTheBallots https://t.co/3rntBmleGI
— Bob Levine (@idguy) May 5, 2023
17.
HILLARY WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING https://t.co/dBSJfZ62jO
— Dane DeForest (@CommonSenseLand) May 5, 2023
Wilson had a very different idea for how to deal with the local MAGA cult.
Just sneak out tonight and cut their cable .
— Wilson (@WilsonC57102397) May 5, 2023
Probably best not to risk ending up in the same prison as Trump.
READ MORE
The payoff to this MAGA’s most unfortunate car accident is perfect comedy timing
Source Mayo Image Screengrab