People have been suggesting funny wi-fi names to freak out a Maga cultist – 17 of the best

On the vague chance that you’ve been living under a rock for the past couple of years, here’s a refresher about the phrase ‘Let’s Go, Brandon’, so popular with the likes of Marjorie Taylor-Greene, Lauren Boebert and people who still think Trump won the 2020 election.

In 2021, stock car racing champion Brandon Brown won Talladega’s Sparks 300 and was being interviewed about his triumph when loud chants of ‘Fuck Joe Biden’ rang out from some of the NASCAR fans. Shocking, right? It’s always the ones you least expect. Either mistakenly or to cover up the NSFW broadcast, NBC’s Kelli Stavast claimed the fans were shouting “Let’s Go Brandon” – and a GOP euphemism was born.

Now that we’re all caught up, you’ll understand what @MayoIsSpicyy was talking about in this post.

FUCK. New neighbors moved in across the street and I just picked up their WiFi. They went with LET'S GO BRANDON, in all fucking caps. What should I change mine too? — Mayo 🌻 (@MayoIsSpicyy) May 5, 2023

Twitter stepped up with some fantastic suggestions.

1.

My phone's hotspot, which is always available, is called 'trump is a traitor'…has been for a solid 5 years now. https://t.co/Y4DkJ7cuKN — Pete Puma (@PeterPumer) May 5, 2023

2.

3.

DRAG QUEEN PARTY HOUSE — (((Space Laser Jebus))) – PARODY!!! (@the_real_Lord) May 5, 2023

4.

FBI SURVEILLANCE VAN — Gvnzng – personification of chaos – Time Traveler (@gvnzng) May 5, 2023

5.

Lol 😂 ULTRAMAGATREASON — mikkadu (@mikkadu) May 5, 2023

6.

TWICEIMPEACHED — Matt Tilmann (@mtilmann) May 5, 2023

7.

DARK BRANDON KNOWS WHO YOU ARE — Machine Pun Kelly Redux (@backell) May 5, 2023

8.

Orange-Man-Mugshot — Rouble Destroying Fella 🇺🇦 (@RoubleDestroyer) May 5, 2023

9.

LOCK HIM UP — Tracy Lee 🌊🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🌵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🐕 (@gemmas_twin) May 5, 2023

10.

11.

Trump is going to prison. https://t.co/50KWEUS4jf — SATIRE Shu of the Deep State™ (@DeepState_Shu2) May 6, 2023

12.

Toadstool dick. — John Sipher (@john_sipher) May 5, 2023

13.

STABLE GENIUS — Eileen McLaughlin 🇺🇸🇺🇦 🟦 (@EileenM60933733) May 6, 2023

14.

15.

Mango Mussolini — Kevin Scott (@myiq1) May 5, 2023

16.

My guest networks are TrumpSucks and IHaveTheBallots https://t.co/3rntBmleGI — Bob Levine (@idguy) May 5, 2023

17.

HILLARY WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING https://t.co/dBSJfZ62jO — Dane DeForest (@CommonSenseLand) May 5, 2023

Wilson had a very different idea for how to deal with the local MAGA cult.

Just sneak out tonight and cut their cable . — Wilson (@WilsonC57102397) May 5, 2023

Probably best not to risk ending up in the same prison as Trump.

