This Weird Al anecdote shows what a legend he truly is

Someone named u/ryzenthebestnsfw reposted this showbiz anecdote about the absolutely brilliant “Weird” Al Yankovic, that shows just how treasured he is by those in the know.

One of my favorite stories I’ve heard about Weird Al was when [sic] the moment he realized he had finally ‘made it.’ This was in the early 80’s.

He had been invited to a music industry party and wasn’t really sure if he would go or not. He didn’t think anyone knew about him or cared. When he got the party, he heard someone yell from across the room, “Holy shit! It’s Weird Al! Weird Al is here!”

He looked over and saw it was actually Paul McCartney who yelled it.