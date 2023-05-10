This hands-on warning from on high prompted lots of funny responses – 13 favourites

Weird World

At the risk of being just a tiny bit NSFW, this hands-on warning from on high has been going wildly viral on Twitter for reasons which presumably be immediately obvious.

Before you masturbate..just know that millions of angels are looking at you pic.twitter.com/4BW3PtDjIQ — Jack the KING (@muema626) May 8, 2023

It prompted no end of funny replies – not all of them appropriate to feature on these pages – but here are 13 of the funniest (and won’t scare the watershed!)

If they’re stood around in a big crowd secretly watching me crank one out I feel like they’ve lost the moral high ground tbh https://t.co/J1ZbbM4Afr — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 9, 2023

I got a round of applause last night 😇😎 — ThexyBeatht_ (@ThexyBeatht_2) May 9, 2023

guess I better put on a good show then https://t.co/ErLepzUYrX — Satan (@s8n) May 9, 2023

Do they raise up score cards, or have a leader board on who does it best? I mean, I’m competitive af so I need to know where I rank. — Barb (@Barbhrmn) May 9, 2023

That says way more about them than it does me. https://t.co/0T4SvSKplH — Doobus Goobus (@DoobusGoobus) May 9, 2023

do not gain onlyfans subscribers on earth, where moth can eat and coin can rust, but rather seek the onlyfans subscribers who are in heaven, and there your riches shall have no end https://t.co/N8JAUG88JC — Anthony Oliveira (@meakoopa) May 9, 2023

is heaven that boring that they have nothing better to do https://t.co/JuTeqCnivs — em 🍓 (@uhhmmily) May 9, 2023

Don’t you think angles have more important issues to worry about than something that is a completely normal and natural human behavior? — David Weissman ✡️ (@davidmweissman) May 9, 2023

they're studying my special moves https://t.co/oYjnUOiIek — jordan adika (@JordanAdika) May 9, 2023

Them no dey look when I dey suffer, na only Masturbation them dey watch? https://t.co/RbxOYClCYR — Obong Roviel (@R0VIEL) May 9, 2023

That’s hot. I will remember that. https://t.co/CuB3PfeKsy — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) May 9, 2023

Source Twitter @muema626