This ‘different kind of claw machine’ is today’s most unexpected treat
There’s a corner of Reddit called ‘unexpected’ and they don’t come much more unexpected than this, a ‘different kind of claw machine’ which has just gone viral for reasons which will become obvious.
Different kind of claw machine
by u/Gymnospermic in Unexpected
The purr-fect twist.
‘Pretty cool but…
‘.. I’m looking forward to when a little elephant will stroll out.’
weirdgroovynerd
‘Bro was just trying to take a nap, and someone dropped a plush on his head.’
aaron_adams
‘That guy is about to learn real fast why they call it a claw machine 😾.’
sbowesuk
‘I KNEW there was a cat involved. I could feel it, i just didn’t know where. Sleeping in the dispenser was still unexpected though.’
DirtPoorDog
Source Reddit u/Gymnospermic