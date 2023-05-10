This ‘different kind of claw machine’ is today’s most unexpected treat

There’s a corner of Reddit called ‘unexpected’ and they don’t come much more unexpected than this, a ‘different kind of claw machine’ which has just gone viral for reasons which will become obvious.

The purr-fect twist.

‘Pretty cool but…

‘.. I’m looking forward to when a little elephant will stroll out.’

weirdgroovynerd

‘Bro was just trying to take a nap, and someone dropped a plush on his head.’

aaron_adams

‘That guy is about to learn real fast why they call it a claw machine 😾.’

sbowesuk

‘I KNEW there was a cat involved. I could feel it, i just didn’t know where. Sleeping in the dispenser was still unexpected though.’

DirtPoorDog