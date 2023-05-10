These road letters being painted is the most oddly satisfying thing you’ll watch this week

Videos

The corner of Reddit called ‘oddly satisfying’ is reserved ‘for those little things that are inexplicably satisfying’.

And they surely don’t get much more oddly satisfying than this. Absolutely got to us, this one.

‘Road letters being painted in the UK,’ said ElaBosak who shared it.

Could watch that all day. And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

‘I always assumed they’d just use stencils.’

Gnarly_Sarley ‘They do when they spray. I believe this is a different material (thermoplastic, which is solid and requires heating to become liquid, which is why it’s poured).’

hike_me ‘It’s amazing what Kraft cheese can do.’

Oaf7724 ‘I used to do that for a living, but I was fired, because my accuracy was only middle of the road.’

HugoZHackenbush2 ‘That’s such a horribly bad/great dad joke that I can’t decide if that deserves an up or a down vote.’

yosefvinyl ‘What a talent! Writing as even as this! And only on regular board to give him direction! WOW! I would need a complete stencil for this and still screw it up!’

Source Reddit u/ElaBosak