Surely the most fabulously intense exchange you’ll see on daytime TV this week

Poke Staff. Updated May 10th, 2023

More of this sort of attitude on daytime TV, please. In fact, just more of this sort of attitude on TV full stop.

It’s The Jeremy Vine Show over on Channel 5 where guest presenter, former Daily Star editor Dawn Neesom, was introducing guest, lawyer and author Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu.

Well, we say introducing, but she didn’t get very far with her first effort. And what happened next was rather fabulous.

That’s better.

In one word …

Source Twitter @I_amMukhtar