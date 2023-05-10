Surely the most fabulously intense exchange you’ll see on daytime TV this week

Videos

More of this sort of attitude on daytime TV, please. In fact, just more of this sort of attitude on TV full stop.

It’s The Jeremy Vine Show over on Channel 5 where guest presenter, former Daily Star editor Dawn Neesom, was introducing guest, lawyer and author Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu.

Well, we say introducing, but she didn’t get very far with her first effort. And what happened next was rather fabulous.

Auntie Shola said we’re not moving on until you pronounce my name right. pic.twitter.com/6r0bvmNbh4 — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) May 10, 2023

Because as a professional this is the sort of thing you establish *before* the show if you have any respect for your guests. I am glad Ms Shola stood her ground https://t.co/1cqZNqkVdJ — Bolu Babalola 🍯&🌶 (@BeeBabs) May 10, 2023

No excuses for being too lazy to learn someone’s name, whether it’s at the bedside or on live TV. Watch and learn 👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/ZZNUqYwVpf — Leah Hazard (@hazard_leah) May 10, 2023

I absolutely *love* this – no, you dont get to choose to call @SholaMos1 by her first name because you cant be bothered taking 30s out your day to learn to pronounce her name before introducing her "Read it, darling" 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/vcFv75M662 — Dr Rosie Baruah (@rosieICM) May 10, 2023

Good for Dr Shola 👏🏾 But did that woman end by saying “There you go! Great accent!” ?! 😭😭 — Hodan (@hyfreelance) May 10, 2023

She did reply that. — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) May 10, 2023

How long have they been talking to and about Shola? Yet they can’t pronounce her name 😂😂 — Ms. Siya Miti (@SiyaMitiThe1st) May 10, 2023

Brilliant 👏🏾 well done good for her. Surely a presenter should learn how to pronounce the name of her guest before going live? — Omar Siddiqui (@omariobolt) May 10, 2023

Bloody hell it’s not even a trick question – it’s phonetic. If I put ‘Mos-Shogbamimu’ in front of my five-year-old he would look all worried for a second, I would tell him to break it down, and he’d get it right. — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) May 10, 2023

In one word …

