Politics

Stephen Flynn’s double takedown of Rishi Sunak was a proper cracker

John Plunkett. Updated May 10th, 2023

Not the first time we’ve featured Stephen Flynn, the leader of the SNP in the House of Commons, in these pages, and it won’t be the last.

The SNP man has quickly become very adept at taking down the prime minister, Rishi Sunak, and Wednesday’s PMQs was no exception.

Boom!

If only Sunak’s answer had matched the quality of the question, although that’s becoming a familiar pattern right now.

It took us back to the PMQs when Flynn did this.

And this.

Oh, and this.

Absolutely dom-inant.

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK