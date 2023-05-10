Stephen Flynn’s double takedown of Rishi Sunak was a proper cracker

Politics

Not the first time we’ve featured Stephen Flynn, the leader of the SNP in the House of Commons, in these pages, and it won’t be the last.

The SNP man has quickly become very adept at taking down the prime minister, Rishi Sunak, and Wednesday’s PMQs was no exception.

Stephen Flynn – If the Prime Minister was to go to the boot of his Land Rover & pull out some placards which said save our non-doms… would he expect to be arrested by the police? #PMQs pic.twitter.com/HzQCW7WlvT — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) May 10, 2023

Boom!

The best line in quite a while. Flynn is the master of pithy and provocative questions. — Robbie Scowls (@RScowler) May 10, 2023

If only Sunak’s answer had matched the quality of the question, although that’s becoming a familiar pattern right now.

It took us back to the PMQs when Flynn did this.

Stephen Flynn(SNP) – This Tory government said 100 million people could be coming to our shores… from whom are his government taking inspiration… Nigel Farage or Enoch Powell? Rishi Sunak – What a load of nonsense…#PMQs pic.twitter.com/W2gCM2NAu4 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) March 8, 2023

And this.

Stephen Flynn(SNP) – Yesterday, the Prime Minister said that EU single market access was special, exciting & attractive… why is he denying it to the rest of us? Rishi Sunak – It’s disappointing that he’s seeking to play politics with the situation in Northern Ireland#PMQs pic.twitter.com/7upgTIyXbT — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) March 1, 2023

Oh, and this.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn asks PM what ‘advice he would have for individuals seeking to protect their personal finances’ The PM responds to the question by discussing the government’s energy plan Latest👉 https://t.co/WUnquWvHqf 📺 Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/46TYx50A4L — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 25, 2023

Absolutely dom-inant.

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK