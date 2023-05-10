Sam Ryder curried favour with Scott Mills by singing his Indian restaurant order
Eurovision fever has gripped the continent already – as well as Australia, which is an honorary European country for the purposes of the contest.
The party is in full swing in Liverpool and the first 10 acts have made it through to the final. Tweeters were fully on board.
Hannah Waddingham is pure perfection as a Eurovision host.
The real Queen of England. pic.twitter.com/zcTmGGaNOa
— Jason Reid (@JasonReidUK) May 9, 2023
LYRICS OF THE NIGHT SO FAR #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/Ut9RIuhTW7
— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 9, 2023
What in the GCSE drama production is this? #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/xrO8NLsX56
— Laura (@ElleEmSee) May 9, 2023
Me after sending one e-mail #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/gdkEX1Tkei
— Selma Zoronjić (@selmuggle) May 9, 2023
I enjoy that Mimicat just feels like an art teacher living her best life. #Eurovision2023 #Eurovision #Portugal pic.twitter.com/2yANWduo8U
— Ariadne Griffin (@Ariadne_Reviews) May 9, 2023
Me every time an act sings in their native language #Eurovision #Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/8nosMrwe2k
— (@HannahMagz1) May 9, 2023
Of course, the contest is being held in the UK because Sam Ryder was last year’s runner-up to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra – and Ukraine obviously can’t host while the war continues.
Scott Mills, who is covering the contest for BBC Radio 2, had Sam in the studio – and this happened.
@scottmills Proof that @Sam Ryder can make anything sound great! This is how my Indian order sounds to #spaceman #Eurovision2023 ♬ original sound – scottmills
That’s what it means to have good taste in music. Here are a few reactions we enjoyed.
well he defo doesn’t have any cavities…Great voice x
kayrees88
Not just the voice, but to make the words fit the music too was incredibly well done off the cuff
TheCassman_86
And this is the new Just Eat advert
Johnny Dancer
This really made me giggle
Sarah Jarvis8043
IM CRYING.
Layla <3
That’s nuts but good
MartinMulligan205
He needs to sing Smithy’s order from Gavin and Stacey 🥹
Lando and the Human
We get it, Joseph Naylor613. We totally get it.
Now I want a curry.
Source Scott Mills Image Screengrab