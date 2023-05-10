Sam Ryder curried favour with Scott Mills by singing his Indian restaurant order

Celebrity

Eurovision fever has gripped the continent already – as well as Australia, which is an honorary European country for the purposes of the contest.

The party is in full swing in Liverpool and the first 10 acts have made it through to the final. Tweeters were fully on board.

Hannah Waddingham is pure perfection as a Eurovision host. The real Queen of England. pic.twitter.com/zcTmGGaNOa — Jason Reid (@JasonReidUK) May 9, 2023

LYRICS OF THE NIGHT SO FAR #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/Ut9RIuhTW7 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 9, 2023

What in the GCSE drama production is this? #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/xrO8NLsX56 — Laura (@ElleEmSee) May 9, 2023

I enjoy that Mimicat just feels like an art teacher living her best life. #Eurovision2023 #Eurovision #Portugal pic.twitter.com/2yANWduo8U — Ariadne Griffin (@Ariadne_Reviews) May 9, 2023

Of course, the contest is being held in the UK because Sam Ryder was last year’s runner-up to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra – and Ukraine obviously can’t host while the war continues.

Scott Mills, who is covering the contest for BBC Radio 2, had Sam in the studio – and this happened.

That’s what it means to have good taste in music. Here are a few reactions we enjoyed.

well he defo doesn’t have any cavities…Great voice x

kayrees88

Not just the voice, but to make the words fit the music too was incredibly well done off the cuff

TheCassman_86

And this is the new Just Eat advert

Johnny Dancer

This really made me giggle

Sarah Jarvis8043

IM CRYING.

Layla <3

That’s nuts but good

MartinMulligan205

He needs to sing Smithy’s order from Gavin and Stacey 🥹

Lando and the Human

We get it, Joseph Naylor613. We totally get it.

Now I want a curry.

READ MORE

Twitter united to live-tweet Eurovision – 37 sure-fire hits

Source Scott Mills Image Screengrab