There was no stopping this cat that interrupted a Miami Marlins game

A temporarily trapped cat became the focus of attention at LoanDepot Park in Florida, home of the Miami Marlins baseball team.

This kitty gets 10/10 for tenacity.

It looks like the fast feline gained some new fans for the sport.

This is the longest I’ve watched a baseball game.

🇦🇲♰

“Terrific stuff by the cat” 😂 no way

Grace

U know the sport’s boring when the most interesting thing that happened is a cat chase 😂

Robert Sinabaldi

Athletic young man. Sign that cat.

Pawl The Cat

We knew we liked sports

MichaelsStores

Bro, this is better than the Super Bowl half-time show.

Brody

It’s like feline Ninja Warrior.

Andrea Lewis

Mission impossible,

littlequeen

Home run for the home team!

Enid Alexandria

He wants to play! Put him in at shortstop!

Steve Gorson

Soph (they/she) said what a lot of people were probably thinking.

I want sports commentators to comment on cats doing stuff all the time “terrific stuff from the cat” scratched my brain hard.

They probably could. It happens enough.

Source ESPN Image Screengrab