There was no stopping this cat that interrupted a Miami Marlins game
A temporarily trapped cat became the focus of attention at LoanDepot Park in Florida, home of the Miami Marlins baseball team.
This kitty gets 10/10 for tenacity.
@espn 😳😳😳 #mlb #baseball #cat #funny ♬ original sound – ESPN
It looks like the fast feline gained some new fans for the sport.
This is the longest I’ve watched a baseball game.
🇦🇲♰
“Terrific stuff by the cat” 😂 no way
Grace
U know the sport’s boring when the most interesting thing that happened is a cat chase 😂
Robert Sinabaldi
Athletic young man. Sign that cat.
Pawl The Cat
We knew we liked sports
MichaelsStores
Bro, this is better than the Super Bowl half-time show.
Brody
It’s like feline Ninja Warrior.
Andrea Lewis
Mission impossible,
littlequeen
Home run for the home team!
Enid Alexandria
He wants to play! Put him in at shortstop!
Steve Gorson
Soph (they/she) said what a lot of people were probably thinking.
I want sports commentators to comment on cats doing stuff all the time “terrific stuff from the cat” scratched my brain hard.
They probably could. It happens enough.
@yankees Who let the cat out?🐱 #mlb #yankees #baseball #catsoftiktok ♬ original sound – Yankees
@espn
This cat has WHEELS 😂👏
READ MORE
We love this cat’s nonchalant ‘it wasn’t me’ act
Source ESPN Image Screengrab