23 fabulous memes and jokes about the Eurovision semi-final
Eurovision is officially underway after the first semi-final took place on Tuesday evening.
🇬🇧 Let the Eurovision Song Contest begin!
🇺🇦 Хай розпочнеться Євробачення!#Eurovision
— Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 9, 2023
This year’s contest is taking place in Liverpool, of course, as last year’s runner-up – the UK – steps in to host on behalf of the winners – Ukraine.
This was emotional – a beautiful performance from Liverpool's Rebecca Ferguson and Ukraine's Alyosha 💙💛 #Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/AFueo1YIIt
— BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) May 9, 2023
Liverpool tonight at the Euro Village enjoying the fan zone with Eurovision fans 🥳🎉
Beautiful pic of the Liver building in Ukrainian colours 🇺🇦#Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/rMwiLE7ALF
— Ngunan Adamu (@NgunanAdamu) May 9, 2023
This year is so weird i love it #Eurovision2023 #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/3vlnbdRPJw
— Ella 🇸🇮 (@its_spela) May 9, 2023
Despite only being a semi-final, the night had all the drama, glitz and high camp of the final – and Twitter responded accordingly.
1.
He looks like a social media CEO at a company wellness & meditation retreat #Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/GPOsqilndB
— Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) May 9, 2023
2.
Australia that one week of the year 😂 #Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/AB840Dcisc
— Anja 🦇 GK ERA | fan (@AnjaWritingsx) May 9, 2023
3.
"Finland what type of music are you going for?"
"YES"#Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/4qCxmQogrp
— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) May 9, 2023
4.
It's Eurovision week! (For the benefit of Americans who know nothing of Eurovision, simply imagine everyone who's ever claimed they were abducted by aliens, at a 70s themed gay disco, tripping.)
— paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) May 8, 2023
5.
"have you been injured in an accident at the workplace??" #Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/MLr21oQeJh
— Joe (@wittyusrname6) May 9, 2023
6.
You can't find a tune that doesn't slap tonight in Liverpool, you’ve got more chance of finding a copy of The Sun. #Eurovision
— Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) May 9, 2023
7.
"Five tickets for the barbie movie please"#Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/w1VqaGCIR3
— anna (@msstardustt) May 9, 2023
8.
Right I'm very here for Horny Rave Jesus and his Techno Flute Owl #Eurovision2023 #Eurovision #Moldova pic.twitter.com/BacYy741Ox
— Seán Connolly (@TheSonicScrew) May 9, 2023
9.
hey we saw you from across the bar and really like your vibe #Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/UGXITNQIBv
— Justine Stafford (@JustineStafford) May 9, 2023
10.
Me at 2am when I was meant to have an early night #Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/7WUI25G0xd
— BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) May 9, 2023
11.
there is no way to explain this to foreigners #Eurovision2023 #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/dqCplhERiV
— Ella 🇸🇮 (@its_spela) May 9, 2023
12.
Has anyone told Daily Mail readers that there’s a huge celebration of European unity with a massive gay following happening in their own country right now? #Eurovision2023
— Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) May 9, 2023