23 fabulous memes and jokes about the Eurovision semi-final

Entertainment

Eurovision is officially underway after the first semi-final took place on Tuesday evening.

🇬🇧 Let the Eurovision Song Contest begin! 🇺🇦 Хай розпочнеться Євробачення!#Eurovision — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 9, 2023

This year’s contest is taking place in Liverpool, of course, as last year’s runner-up – the UK – steps in to host on behalf of the winners – Ukraine.

This was emotional – a beautiful performance from Liverpool's Rebecca Ferguson and Ukraine's Alyosha 💙💛 #Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/AFueo1YIIt — BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) May 9, 2023

Liverpool tonight at the Euro Village enjoying the fan zone with Eurovision fans 🥳🎉 Beautiful pic of the Liver building in Ukrainian colours 🇺🇦#Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/rMwiLE7ALF — Ngunan Adamu (@NgunanAdamu) May 9, 2023

Despite only being a semi-final, the night had all the drama, glitz and high camp of the final – and Twitter responded accordingly.

1.

He looks like a social media CEO at a company wellness & meditation retreat #Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/GPOsqilndB — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) May 9, 2023

2.

Australia that one week of the year 😂 #Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/AB840Dcisc — Anja 🦇 GK ERA | fan (@AnjaWritingsx) May 9, 2023

3.

"Finland what type of music are you going for?"

"YES"#Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/4qCxmQogrp — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) May 9, 2023

4.

It's Eurovision week! (For the benefit of Americans who know nothing of Eurovision, simply imagine everyone who's ever claimed they were abducted by aliens, at a 70s themed gay disco, tripping.) — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) May 8, 2023

5.

"have you been injured in an accident at the workplace??" #Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/MLr21oQeJh — Joe (@wittyusrname6) May 9, 2023

6.

You can't find a tune that doesn't slap tonight in Liverpool, you’ve got more chance of finding a copy of The Sun. #Eurovision — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) May 9, 2023

7.

8.

Right I'm very here for Horny Rave Jesus and his Techno Flute Owl #Eurovision2023 #Eurovision #Moldova pic.twitter.com/BacYy741Ox — Seán Connolly (@TheSonicScrew) May 9, 2023

9.

hey we saw you from across the bar and really like your vibe #Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/UGXITNQIBv — Justine Stafford (@JustineStafford) May 9, 2023

10.

Me at 2am when I was meant to have an early night #Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/7WUI25G0xd — BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) May 9, 2023

11.

12.