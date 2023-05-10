‘Liver!’ ‘Pool!’ Alesha Dixon’s Eurovision rap just gets better and better

Celebrity

Eurovision is officially under way in Liverpool with the first semi-final on Tuesday, and what a night it was (we’ve rounded up 23 of our favourite memes and jokes over here).

And we mention it again because presenter Alesha Dixon helpfully performed a history of the competition in rap and, well, best have a watch for yourself.

The #Eurovision history rap we never knew we needed pic.twitter.com/mE0pY7Rcze — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 9, 2023

And just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

Whatever they are paying Alesha Dixon, it isn’t enough. #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/qVc1h8GEZQ — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 9, 2023

Alesha Dixon has secured her place in the iconic #Eurovision presenter moments with this.pic.twitter.com/VPmLglvdVO — Liam Beattie (@Liam_Beattie) May 9, 2023

I was not expecting Alesha Dixon to burst out a rap then 😭😭💀 #Eurovision #Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/o1G9aVJARx — Alex (@alexr_241) May 9, 2023

Shout out to the BSL interpreters too! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/FGVtdtTOKK — Dan Pope (@DanielThePope) May 9, 2023

It’s what Angela Bassett did the thing could have been — Jeremy Gahagan (@jeremygahagan) May 9, 2023

Source Twitter @Eurovision