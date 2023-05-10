‘Liver!’ ‘Pool!’ Alesha Dixon’s Eurovision rap just gets better and better
Eurovision is officially under way in Liverpool with the first semi-final on Tuesday, and what a night it was (we’ve rounded up 23 of our favourite memes and jokes over here).
And we mention it again because presenter Alesha Dixon helpfully performed a history of the competition in rap and, well, best have a watch for yourself.
The #Eurovision history rap we never knew we needed pic.twitter.com/mE0pY7Rcze
— Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 9, 2023
And just a few of the many things people were saying about it.
Whatever they are paying Alesha Dixon, it isn’t enough. #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/qVc1h8GEZQ
— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 9, 2023
Alesha Dixon has secured her place in the iconic #Eurovision presenter moments with this.pic.twitter.com/VPmLglvdVO
— Liam Beattie (@Liam_Beattie) May 9, 2023
I was not expecting Alesha Dixon to burst out a rap then 😭😭💀 #Eurovision #Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/o1G9aVJARx
— Alex (@alexr_241) May 9, 2023
Shout out to the BSL interpreters too! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/FGVtdtTOKK
— Dan Pope (@DanielThePope) May 9, 2023
It’s what Angela Bassett did the thing could have been
— Jeremy Gahagan (@jeremygahagan) May 9, 2023
