This lazy person’s solution to an office Fitbit challenge is properly next level stuff

Animals

Early days we know but leading contender for shortcut of the week is surely this, a next-level response to being reluctantly forced to take part in an office Fitbit challenge.

It was shared by Redditor ikareaboutyou who said: ‘I am being forced into competing in a office Fitbit step challenge.’

And it prompted lots of funny comments. Here are our favourites.

‘I thought the dog was on house arrest.’

ClockworkGriffin ‘I’d think that MOST dogs are under house arrest, to some extent.’

muklan ‘If your dog’s anything like mine, your co-workers are going to be alarmed that you sleep 23 hours a day.’

Sudovoodoo80 ‘At my work we do friendly challenges maybe once a month. No prizes or anything, and totally voluntary… just a way for people to motivate themselves to get some walking in or whatever. ‘And there is always this one dude who has a ridiculous number of steps, like even if he was in tip top shape there is just no way it’s even possible. ‘Right now we are on day 5 of our week long “workday steps challenge” and the dude has 288K steps, which averaged over 5 days is about 26.39 miles per day. So the dude basically works a 8-9 hr day then walks/runs almost a marathon, 5 days in a row… sure thing buddy. ‘There’s a running joke that he has fitbits on all his dogs and just sits in his home office throwing tennis balls all day, but no one can figure out why… there’s no prize!’

Denzy ‘Kitchen aide mixers are awesome. Be sure and put it on slow…too fast and the centrifugal force keeps the steps from registering. Just don’t do it too long or you are going to have to explain your 30,000 steps daily count.’

CPAonVacation ‘I work for fitbit and we take this stuff VERY seriously and we WILL be monitoring your account for more suspicious activity.’

kenncann

Source Reddit u/ikareaboutyou