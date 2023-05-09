This hilarious lip-sync fail is one helluva advert for this cabinet company

Videos

Here’s a salutary lesson for anyone thinking of doing a lip sync video on their kitchen counter. Unlikely we know …

And not only is it a (painfully) funny watch, it is also one helluva advert for whoever did their cabinets.

Oooof. And here are our favourite things people said about it.

‘Even if she’s only 95lbs, those are some hella strong hinges.’

Trevlavo7 ‘I want to know their cabinet company.’

phantom_munkey ‘Whoever made it should put this video in an ad.’

Oculi_Glauci ‘Her face looks really confused right before she falls 😂.’

Riccooon ‘The look of confusion and regret mixed with fear of the unknown.’

LearnShiit

To conclude …

‘Whoever hung that cabinet door has my business.’

smartthinkingidiot

Source Reddit u/PlatinumDaikenki