This hideously entitled parent wasn’t taking no for an answer and the payoff was 10/10

There’s a corner of Reddit called ‘choosing beggars’ which is full of people trying to get stuff on the cheap or for free.

It’s a world of entitlement, in other words, and this exchange, which has just gone viral, goes straight into the hall of fame.

It’s a parent who wanted to get their son a Pokemon card for his birthday but it wasn’t for sale – it definitely wasn’t for sale – and their refusal to accept this is a most entertaining (and exasperating) read.

(And no, you don’t have to be a Pokemon devote to appreciate it).

Ooof.

‘Wow that escalated.’

ScandalousBanshee ‘Yo your responses back at the end had me dying lol! “We both know that’s not true” 😂🤣!!

wafflesandstuff ‘You’re not letting me buy the thing you’re not selling?!!! But I gave you a low ball offer??!!!! Rude!’

gingerschnappes ‘What are you gonna do, spend a whole day with your son? ‘Hahahahahaha fucking sick burn!’

Th3V4ndal “It’s cardboard” ‘Why don’t they simply buy the cheap one then? 🤦‍♂️’

ashutosharma97

