This 1-star restaurant review takes a hilariously entitled handbrake turn and got just the responses it deserved

Weird World

Latest in an occasional series, outrageously entitled person of the week goes to this online reviewer who slated a restaurant online with a disparaging 1-star review.

If it’s not entirely clear why they disliked it so much then fear not – all will become clear.

And if it left a bad taste in your mouth, you weren’t the only one.

‘It’s crazy that these people expect discounts for enjoying what they ordered …’

ChanglingBlake ‘It’s literally the purpose of a restaurant. They make good food. You eat it. You pay for it. Restaurant gets money. Serves the next table. Everyone is happy and moves on with their day.’

OnTheEveOfWar ‘I like the places that charge double to influencers.’

Blippii ‘If they fake being an influencer, triple.’

Racer5323 ’11 thousand followers thoooo!’

cheesyfacemelt

And this person had a theory …

‘I think places do this so when you look at 1 star reviews it’s actually positive advertising for them.’

Deneweth ‘I’m more likely to read a 1 star review at a place that has mostly good reviews. ‘All of the good reviews are generally very similar, but I want to know if there’s a specific reason I shouldn’t eat there. This is effectively a 5 star review that more people are going to read than most other 5 star reviews.’

AndyHN

Source Reddit u/kushVILLE416