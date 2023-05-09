Thanks for fixing my bike. Here’s a 1-star review

Weird World

Someone named u/mcbeezy94 took to r/ChoosingBeggars with a spectacular example of ingratitude from a cyclist/reviewer. NB. There are a lot of American spellings ahead.

They summed up the baffling review in the heading –

‘Entitled guy is upset bike shop performed free labor for him instead of charging him like everyone else, gives 1 star Google review’

Check it out.

Reddit users were outraged on behalf of the shop.

1.

So he’s worked in a bike shop but is having trouble doing his own tire work?

loneiguana888

2.

It should’ve been done for free… but better. 😂 What a PoS

TheFirstAkkeron

3.

My bet is this isn’t the full story. He’s leaving out the part where he subtly or blatantly let it be known he expects this for free.

kittehluv

4.

These are the type of people who want there to be a problem so they can complain. No way to satisfy them.

Okmart

5.

How dare they not do their jobs for free. We all know that everything bike related comes for free and with a smile at that.

Love-You-3000

6.

“Let me complain about you not doing things for free, when I actually got the thing for free that I’m moaning about”

Orangutan_latte

7.

Ain’t nobody spending 15m or more wrapping handlebars for free. Shit like that and changing flats is what keeps a bike shop open.

fastermouse

8.

Last year I was switching out my crank and could not, for the life of me, get one of the pedals off. I took it to my local bike shop to see if they could do it, fully prepared to pay whatever. They gave me some shit and said it would be an easy job, but it ended up taking them 15 minutes to break the pedal loose. I still expected to pay, but I think they felt bad about giving me shit then finding out it was as difficult as I said it would be, so they told me there was no charge. I still dropped $30 in their tip jar and still think they’re a great shop.

prbrr

9.

At least his review was well detailed so the rest of the world can see how good this place really is.

Sashiko

10.

”i WoNt bE bAcK” oh no how will they survive without all the money you’re not paying them??

nugg3t1995

11.

There should be a disciplinary committee that forces people to take classes on being decent human beings if any customer service/hospitality place deems them assholes.

UncaringNonchalance

12.

Proving the old adage, “no good deed goes unpunished.”

CrittendenWildcat

13.

10 years of retail and I’ve learned that it’s always the people you do the most for that appreciate it the least.

gregallen1989

Mindless-wrongdoer34 wasn’t convinced.

I’m calling bs. This guy doesn’t have a gf.

