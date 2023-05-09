News

Surely the most satisfying takedown you’ll watch today

John Plunkett. Updated May 9th, 2023

Takedown of the day is surely this, an exchange on the BBC’s Politics Lives about the Met police’s outrageous arrest of anti-monarchy protestors during the coronation.

The force has since expressed ‘regret’ that the six demonstrators from the Republic campaign group – who will not face any chargers – were arrested.

Anyway, here’s Sebastian Payne, director of Onward – ‘developing bold and practical ideas for the next generation of centre right thinkers and leaders’ – doing his best to defend their actions.

And Labour MP Barry Gardiner’s response was A+++.

Mega oof.

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK