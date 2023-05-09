Surely the most satisfying takedown you’ll watch today

News

Takedown of the day is surely this, an exchange on the BBC’s Politics Lives about the Met police’s outrageous arrest of anti-monarchy protestors during the coronation.

The force has since expressed ‘regret’ that the six demonstrators from the Republic campaign group – who will not face any chargers – were arrested.

Anyway, here’s Sebastian Payne, director of Onward – ‘developing bold and practical ideas for the next generation of centre right thinkers and leaders’ – doing his best to defend their actions.

And Labour MP Barry Gardiner’s response was A+++.

Sebastian Payne: The Met police thought alarms were going to be used, which could’ve frightened the horses Barry Gardiner: Let’s be clear, those horses had trumpets & drums on them.. so the idea loud noises are going to frighten those horses is really not credible#PoliticsLive pic.twitter.com/v9Ok0F3HYr — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) May 9, 2023

Mega oof.

The most ridiculous emotive argument is "think of the horses." The same horses who are OK with swords being waved around their heads, loud music, and cannons!!! https://t.co/0ONnMdGDXG — Greg Clinker (@GregClinker) May 9, 2023

it's something when Barry Gardiner can make you look really stupid https://t.co/aa2MtoGHG9 — Wat?Tyler (@BexBitchley1) May 9, 2023

Is it compulsory to have a little thinktank twerp on every BBC politics programme? Is this balance? Will the BBC ever restore its domestic reputation? https://t.co/P4aujW9VHC — Alex S 🇬🇧🚵‍♂️ #FBPA (@2ears2wheels) May 9, 2023

going on TV to defend the *Met police* is… a choice! https://t.co/7pHl7FWdnB — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) May 9, 2023

Payne is a very silly little boy. https://t.co/0gEvnjXzgy — Dame KnittingCat (Unicorn Kingdom)FBPE🇪🇺🇫🇷🇺🇦 (@KnittedKittie) May 9, 2023

The sixth formers face when the obvious is pointed out to him is a picture 😆😆 Actually, he looks like one of The Inbetweeners doesn't he 😂🤣 https://t.co/ZZcLmIH3b1 — Shouting into the void, feeding AI (@VoxLibero) May 9, 2023

Barry makes a good point. The look on Sebastian Payne's face at the end says it all. https://t.co/qEfgoJaHin — Sonya Thomas (@writehandmedia) May 9, 2023

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK