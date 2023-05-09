Steph McGovern’s last word on the coronation nailed it for so many people
As you might already be aware, there was a coronation at the weekend and it prompted no end of comment (as you’ll also be aware).
But this particular clip of Steph McGovern on Channel 4’s Steph’s Packed Lunch went wildly viral because it nailed it for so many people.
Steph was absolutely cooking here@StephLunch pic.twitter.com/Z45ImGM40D
— Nick Walker (@nickw84) May 8, 2023
And here are just a few of the things people said about it.
1.
This is so well put pic.twitter.com/dn0jYCdf8w
— Jolyon Rubinstein (@JolyonRubs) May 8, 2023
2.
Go Steph. Saying what so many of us feel. https://t.co/VlUlSl4BXK
— Sam Malin (@[email protected]) (@SamanthaMalin) May 8, 2023
3.
Steph is absolutely spot on. pic.twitter.com/TtLyJDWsoK
— Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) May 8, 2023
4.
She’s 100 percent correct here pic.twitter.com/zSmBTmXEIW
— 𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗔 (@agirlcalledlina) May 8, 2023
5.
Steph totally nails this#Toriesout305 #SunakOut196 #GeneralElectionNow #Sunackered https://t.co/ZzlLgMA1IH
— dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) May 8, 2023
6.
Steph McGovern once again proving why she's in another league to other daytime TV presenters. Holly & Phil wouldn't dare criticise the status quo unless it served them https://t.co/OTc1o1rrRx
— Joe Gurski (@j0egurski) May 8, 2023
7.
This. More of this. Excoriating. https://t.co/Ju38tU8NTZ
— Owen Williams 🏴 (@OwsWills) May 8, 2023
Source Twitter @nickw84