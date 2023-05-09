Celebrity

Steph McGovern’s last word on the coronation nailed it for so many people

John Plunkett. Updated May 9th, 2023

As you might already be aware, there was a coronation at the weekend and it prompted no end of comment (as you’ll also be aware).

But this particular clip of Steph McGovern on Channel 4’s Steph’s Packed Lunch went wildly viral because it nailed it for so many people.

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Source Twitter @nickw84