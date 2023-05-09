Twitter

Twitter made a very funny meme of the King reading his cue card – 18 favourites

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 9th, 2023

We know it was days ago and we should move on, but we spotted a lot of people’s very funny memes of the King using his 17th-century autocue to say the words “I will” during the Coronation.

They were too good to keep to ourselves, so here are our favourites (minus one or two that were just too NSFW).

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2