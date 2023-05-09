Twitter made a very funny meme of the King reading his cue card – 18 favourites

Twitter

We know it was days ago and we should move on, but we spotted a lot of people’s very funny memes of the King using his 17th-century autocue to say the words “I will” during the Coronation.

They were too good to keep to ourselves, so here are our favourites (minus one or two that were just too NSFW).

“Your carriage has been cubed” pic.twitter.com/C8b34l6KAw — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) May 6, 2023

74 years he’s had to learn the lines pic.twitter.com/ehKC6NLrMG — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 6, 2023

“Steak Diane? Why is that in the menu?” pic.twitter.com/u6SQ8Mg61F — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) May 6, 2023

Charles trying to work out if she underlined or crossed out his name. pic.twitter.com/1Acyf356TS — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) May 6, 2023

“Shag Mordaunt”

Marry Camilla

Kill Diana” pic.twitter.com/v1MBW1ITO0 — Mike Keenan (@mikekeenan) May 6, 2023

"Sorry that one's been declined too, do you have cash?" pic.twitter.com/WoSBlLchRB — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) May 6, 2023

