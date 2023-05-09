This old clip of a homeschooling Christian mother has got people facepalming all over again

Videos

An old video of a homeschooling fundamentalist Christian mother’s teaching skills being embarrassingly shown up in a documentary has resurfaced, 14 years after the film’s release.

‘Vote Jesus, The Chronicles of Ken Stevenson’ saw a satirist pose as a presidential candidate so that he could get behind the defences of the fundamentalist Right in America.

This clip doesn’t say a lot for their teaching skills.

Redditors wrote some thoughts, presumably with the hand they weren’t using to facepalm hard.

1.

The mom bumping her body into the daughter’s every time she gets the wrong answer is so cringey and passive-aggressive. She hates that her bad parenting is being exposed on camera

glowdirt

2.

There are no options here. They 100% expect her to become a traditional homemaker housewife

RazzyTaz

3.

I bet she sits them down for two hours a day thinking that’s a lot of time, to read a section of the bible and has them answer questions she makes up on the spot while flicking through it.

The_MeatyBoosh

4.

If he asked her what 16×7 is, okay, that should take some time but 5×5. I can’t imagine being proud of being the architect of my child’s ignorance.

SenatorCrabHat

5.

Easiest quizzes ever. “God did it!”

WandrngFool

6.

When it comes time to do my taxes the first thing I always do is crack the book of Joshua

GnarlieSheen123

7.

The worst part is, these are the years when the knowledge is easier to absorb. These parents are just wasting these kids’ best time to learn. This is just sad.

truemad

8.

Wtf did I just watch? Was that a bit? Please tell me that was a bit

Devild0c

9.

As someone who was raised EXACTLY like this, I’m glad I came out the other side and detached myself from this culture and can think for myself without having that cultish mindset skewing my vision.

keell

10.

We don’t teach math, y’know, that thing that you need in every aspect of life so you can count how many idiots you’ve brought into the world and how much it’s gonna cost to feed, shelter, and clothe them…

buckao

11.

Really hope those kids got out and are doing ok

4AcesGaming

FormerPhillyguy corrected the record.

To sum it all up, these kids are not in public education and aren’t home schooled either. They are only in bible school.

While FunkyOkra had a quite terrifying point.

That video was from 13 years ago. That teenager who doesn’t know 6×6 is on a school board now.

READ MORE

The takedown of this bigoted Christian’s nail bar complaint was hands-down magnificent

Source r/Videos Image Screengrab