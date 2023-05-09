A British exceptionalist take on the Red Arrows flypast was mocked sky high – 19 of the best

Pics

As is traditional on these occasions, the Coronation saw a flypast when the Royals were on the balcony of Buckingham palace.

The weather restricted which aircraft could join in, but the crowds got to see the famous Red Arrows display team turn the sky red, white and blue.

Here’s another view.

Coronation flypast: This was the view of #London from our aircraft this afternoon. The #RedArrows were honoured to join others from across the Royal Air Force and Armed Forces taking part in celebrations marking the Coronation of Their Majesties the King and Queen. #Coronation pic.twitter.com/MaDRTQ1gjr — Red Arrows (@rafredarrows) May 6, 2023

It prompted one diplomat, Ameer Kotecha, to indulge in a little British exceptionalism.

British and Irish tweeters weighed in with some other notable achievements of these islands. Take the batteries out of your sarcasm meter before proceeding. You don’t want the beeping to kill the vibe.

1.

No other country can do this https://t.co/kYdlF3YYRK pic.twitter.com/KS4igBzWEc — Bally Singh (@putasinghonit) May 8, 2023

2.

No other country can do this pic.twitter.com/Byozi9kiE7 — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) May 7, 2023

3.

4.

No other country can do this https://t.co/ysSMbFSO0g pic.twitter.com/9BjZKuKJh8 — Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) May 7, 2023

5.

No other country can do this. https://t.co/IzIIQNeJeW pic.twitter.com/M8QOOOJAKr — THE SECRET TORY – OBE (@secrettory12) May 8, 2023

6.

No other country can do this. https://t.co/zYpjQw5zqo pic.twitter.com/u1dr4Qwpv0 — Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) May 8, 2023

7.

No other country can do this. pic.twitter.com/s7WPK1drBK — Swissss (@Swissss) May 7, 2023

8.

No other country can do this. https://t.co/DqLpLU6lOP pic.twitter.com/Holl3evVaN — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) May 7, 2023

9.

10.