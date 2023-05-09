These AI generated images of ‘Harry Potter if it were directed by Wes Anderson’ are a total joy

Entertainment

Some film directors have an utterly distinctive style which is all their own. One such director is Wes Anderson, who widely makes use of symmetry and a distinctive colour palette in his films.

But what if the director of The Grand Budapest Hotel, The French Dispatch and The Fantastic Mr. Fox had directed the Harry Potter franchise?

Well, thanks to Lorenzo Green, who shared the work of Instagram user PanoramaChannel on Twitter, we need wonder no more. He has shared the following AI images which do a marvellous job of showing us just what the characters from Harry Potter would look like if they’d been under the direction of Wes Anderson.

And they look utterly charming.

1.

Ok, these are stunning! If Wes Anderson made the Harry Potter series. 🪄✨ (made by PanoramaChannel on IG using AI) 1. Harry Potter: pic.twitter.com/AVV7zrAY2x — Lorenzo Green 〰️ (@mrgreen) April 20, 2023

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.