Which ‘menu language’ grinds your gears the most? – 21 blood boilers

Thanks to Reddit user u/JakeTS86, people have been weighing in on this –

Which ‘menu language’ grinds your gears the most?

Jake added

‘I hate in restaurants where everything is ‘loaded’. Your nachos are not loaded, they’re just nachos with cheese. Stfu.’

The lack of a £ sign next to the price. Just a 9 . How lazy. jimboiow

When they include the nationality of an ingredient to make it sound more desirable, even though that country doesn’t actually have any sort of reputation for producing that ingredient.

“Finest Peruvian carrots roasted in Kazakh sea salt and garnished with fresh Norwegian garlic”.

JDsuperman