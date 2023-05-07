Which ‘menu language’ grinds your gears the most? – 21 blood boilers
Thanks to Reddit user u/JakeTS86, people have been weighing in on this –
Which ‘menu language’ grinds your gears the most?
Jake added
‘I hate in restaurants where everything is ‘loaded’. Your nachos are not loaded, they’re just nachos with cheese. Stfu.’
It clearly struck a chord, so here are some of the many complaints that Redditors had. Do you share any of them?
1.
Harry-otter
2.
The lack of a £ sign next to the price. Just a 9 . How lazy.
jimboiow
3.
“Slaw”. Fuck off.
ScaryBreakfast1
4.
Anything “cheeky”
shaneo632
5.
When they include the nationality of an ingredient to make it sound more desirable, even though that country doesn’t actually have any sort of reputation for producing that ingredient.
“Finest Peruvian carrots roasted in Kazakh sea salt and garnished with fresh Norwegian garlic”.
JDsuperman
6.
KatTheFat
7.
Bennie instead of Benedict. Have some freakin’ pride.
Agnes238
8.
I went to a fancy restaurant and they had a starter called “cocktail of prawns” instead of prawn cocktail.
Iolathe
9.
Artisanal = traditionally working class job performed by bearded middle class bloke
GazeBadly
10.
Pretentious descriptions designed to make something ordinary sound fancy e.g. slow-baked haricot in a rich sundried tomato jus served on a bed of lightly fired seeded sourdough and gently sprinkled with vintage cave-aged cheddar…
AkaJAY7
11.
“Dirty” fries has to be the worst. Dirty anything in general always surprises me. Dirty burger, dirty fishfinger sandwich. Full fat would be better and even that irks me.
Jimmykicking