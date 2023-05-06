24 highlights from the fantastic Internet Hall of Fame Twitter account

Twitter

Do you have a favourite viral moment? How about Greta Thunberg owning Andrew Tate? Or the time someone tried to mansplain space to a female astronaut?

The Internet Hall of Fame Twitter account shares some of the golden moments of social media – and we thought you’d enjoy seeing a few highlights.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.