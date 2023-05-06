9 favourite things people said about Ant and Dec at King Charles’ coronation

Celebrity

It wasn’t exactly a night of a thousand stars but there were plenty of faces to keep celeb spotters busy at King Charles’ coronation – Emma Thompson, Stephen Fry, Judi Dench, Lionel Richie … well, you get the idea.

But no-one caught people’s imagination quite so much as Ant and Dec, who it looked like were having a lot of fun.

Lmao why do ant and Dec look like two kids pissing around with each other in assembly #KingCharlesCoronation #Coronation #CoronationWeekend pic.twitter.com/qUmy7eAZB2 — tasha louise | (@eds_afterglow) May 6, 2023

And here are our favourite things people said about them.

1.

‘And remember, Charles, you don’t have to do it – you can say ‘I’m a monarch, get me out of here’ and we’ll stop the trial but it does mean you go back to the palace with no stars and it’ll be rice and beans tonight.’ pic.twitter.com/3AUy5mP6gg — Scott Innes (@Flying_Inside) May 6, 2023

2.

when you’re still pinging from the night before but you can’t miss your cousin’s wedding pic.twitter.com/kDCdeJUflo — Scott Chegg (@buckfastbadlad) May 6, 2023

3.

Ant and Dec about to pull the maddest saturday night takeaway prank pic.twitter.com/rPjVc3sgGc — Dr Tom Hemingway (@tomhemingway11) May 6, 2023

4.

Those two students at school when the teacher was shouting and they were trying to hold back their laugh pic.twitter.com/EtwyTBSzIj — Hannah🦋 (@macarenahannah) May 6, 2023

5.

Ant and dec at the coronation looking like they are the groomsmen at Matt’s wedding, talking about the stag do in Ibiza pic.twitter.com/WZSPJLw54z — Momo (@mollsymollss) May 6, 2023

6.

A rare – possibly unique – opportunity there to watch Ant and Dec listen to Bruckner’s Ecce sacerdos magnus — Patrick Allies (@PatrickAllies) May 6, 2023

7.

“And…Dec”

“No, It’s Ant AND Dec, try again”

“And; Anton Dec”

“Not it’s two people, you’re not getting it; Ant, Dec”

“And now, And ANT, Dec, and…”

*sighs*#Coronation pic.twitter.com/0MT6ErEeaZ — Rachel Parris (@rachelparris) May 6, 2023

8.

actually a bit obsessed with the fact that ant and dec have rocked up to the coronation in matching outfits 😭 #coronation pic.twitter.com/MQZeFKxMal — beth ✨ (@raggedydocs) May 6, 2023

9.

Ant and Dec going too far with their disguises https://t.co/NjqYtFpjY6 — Martin King (@MartinK1ng) May 6, 2023

Last word(s) to the lads themselves.