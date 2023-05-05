News

The Tory Party Chairman blames Putin for their terrible local election results – 14 votes of no confidence

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 5th, 2023

At the time of writing, only 25% of the local election results are in, but it already looks like a complete disaster for the Conservatives, who have lost 228 seats and 10 councils, as Labour have gained 119 seats and three councils.

A parade of Tory talking heads has already blamed the results on there being too many prime ministers in the past year, people who don’t want houses built in their area, and Rishi Sunak‘s 192 days in power not being long enough for voters to appreciate how great he is.

Conservative Party Chairman Greg Hands – who blames the last Labour government for the state of the economy because they left a joke note in the Treasury – had another thing to add to the list of culprits.

“We’re on the third prime minister just in the last year. We’ve seen mortgage rates shoot up as a result of Tory policies. We’ve seen the biggest set of public sector strikes in decades and we see the tax burden at its highest level for 70 years.

That’s a pretty tough sell for voters, isn’t it.”

“Well, I think the country has had a difficult year. The Conservative Party has had a difficult year. A lot of that is driven, of course, by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.”

It was the line he took in other interviews, too.

Naturally, it got absolutely ripped on Twitter.

Credit where it’s due …

Source Haggis_UK Image Screengrab