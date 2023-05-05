The Tory Party Chairman blames Putin for their terrible local election results – 14 votes of no confidence

News

At the time of writing, only 25% of the local election results are in, but it already looks like a complete disaster for the Conservatives, who have lost 228 seats and 10 councils, as Labour have gained 119 seats and three councils.

A parade of Tory talking heads has already blamed the results on there being too many prime ministers in the past year, people who don’t want houses built in their area, and Rishi Sunak‘s 192 days in power not being long enough for voters to appreciate how great he is.

Tory politicians & their client journalists today… pic.twitter.com/dxC3wRwEM8 — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) May 5, 2023

So the Tory line seems to be "we've had a crazy fucken years, babes n huns, three leaders in a year wtf lol it's been cuckoo-bananas and the results reflect that BUT we're back on track with Sunak hehe". #LocalElections — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) May 5, 2023

Clearly we have lost a lot of seats, so I think the message the voters are sending is – we like you, we approve of what you’re doing and please keep delivering for the British people.#LocalElection2023 — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) May 5, 2023

The message from the electorate is clear: We haven't been focussing on culture war issues enough. https://t.co/iVIIfeQx25 — THE SECRET TORY – OBE 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) May 5, 2023

Big Sam has been appointed Tory PM until the end of the political season — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) May 5, 2023

Conservative Party Chairman Greg Hands – who blames the last Labour government for the state of the economy because they left a joke note in the Treasury – had another thing to add to the list of culprits.

“We’re on the third prime minister just in the last year. We’ve seen mortgage rates shoot up as a result of Tory policies. We’ve seen the biggest set of public sector strikes in decades and we see the tax burden at its highest level for 70 years. That’s a pretty tough sell for voters, isn’t it.”

“Well, I think the country has had a difficult year. The Conservative Party has had a difficult year. A lot of that is driven, of course, by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.”

It was the line he took in other interviews, too.

'You're surely not blaming Vladamir Putin for losing control of the Medway council, after 23 years?'@NickFerrariLBC puts this question to Tory Chairman @GregHands after he said that Vladimir Putin was partly responsible for a loss of control in a 'disappointing night'. pic.twitter.com/J2aQuEmZ0O — LBC (@LBC) May 5, 2023

Naturally, it got absolutely ripped on Twitter.

Yes, Greg, it *is* Putin’s fault; he’s standing in 50 wards around here and wearing 50 different comedy moustaches pic.twitter.com/U6HG66C5wx — Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) May 5, 2023

Yeah @GregHands – it’s all Putin’s fault. Sure. Or – if you break a country, raid the economy and ruin lives, people won’t thank you. pic.twitter.com/WMX8gcG4qb — Jemma Forte (@jemmaforte) May 5, 2023

Oh Greg… You’re gonna need a bigger note! — Robbie Scowls (@RScowler) May 5, 2023

Maybe get the letter out Greg. See if that works. https://t.co/3ZLhNOjGEh — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) May 5, 2023

😂😂😂😂 Oh dear Lord! I can see his leaving note now: "Sorry chaps, there are no brain cells left" https://t.co/yAs18RVW47 — John West 🕯💙🇺🇦 (@JohnWest_JAWS) May 5, 2023

tories coping as the local results come in is a fine thing to wake up too. https://t.co/WvIj4GVOgb — ֆʟօǟռɛ-ʟʏֆɮɛȶɦ (@SloaneFragment) May 5, 2023

"It wasn't us, it was Putin". "It wasn't us, it was this letter". He should put these excuses to the music of Shaggy "It wasn't me". Topical music gag there kids.

(Jeez I just looked it up and it was released 23 years ago). https://t.co/vUfZ6jceqt — Jen🌻 (@Jennyflower) May 5, 2023

Greg Hands doing the media round pic.twitter.com/WmlKQA5aFf — Jo Lake 👕 (@Joanne_Lake) May 5, 2023

Slippery as a greased weasel. https://t.co/2IKoKtT0q4 — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) May 5, 2023

Useful cut out and keep guide for Greg Hands In The Till. 👇 pic.twitter.com/cAVt6wMjGq — Darayus Kaye (@DarayusKaye) May 5, 2023

“So Agent Triple X has succeeded in taking Medway Council?” pic.twitter.com/uohrka9iB7 — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) May 5, 2023

'You're surely not blaming Vladamir Putin for losing control of the Medway council, after 23 years?' Greg Hands soiling himself on prime time radio this morning. Shocking pic.twitter.com/UE5c6v3vbw — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% 🇪🇺🐟🇬🇧🏴‍☠️🦠💙 (@g_gosden) May 5, 2023

Everything is putin's fault, even united losing last night https://t.co/NdMKSYSCns — Sagheer Osman🔰🇵🇸 (@sagheerosman) May 5, 2023

Credit where it’s due …

At least Greg Hands has the dignity to be dressed for his party's own funeral…#LocalElections2023pic.twitter.com/mrVWDLttIA — Chris Shaw (@The_ChrisShaw) May 5, 2023

