This calamitous attempt to hold a finish line just gets better and better
It’s all very well running a marathon or whatever, have you ever tried holding a finishing line? That’s really difficult, and if you don’t believe us, take a look at this.
It’s a video that’s just gone viral on Reddit and when we stay stick with it, we absolutely, 100% mean it.
to hold the finish line
by u/underscoreftw in therewasanattempt
Third time lucky! The patience of that runner is something else …
“In 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place…”
jjjijjji
‘When you’re so good, you have time to mess around at the finish line before the second place comes through.’
Raging_Hope
‘Had time to cross the finish line 3 whole times, now that’s a lead.’
DeadEyeDraw
‘This filled me with rage.’
apaw1129
‘God that runner is such a good sport about it. Respect to him.’
bigtigerbigtiger
Source Reddit u/underscoreftw