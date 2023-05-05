The incredible reflexes of this deer are the very definition of ‘next level’

Latest in an occasional series, wildlife video of the week goes to this clip, shared by SinjiOnO over on Reddit.

‘Deer said not today!’

Sting_like_a_Vespa

‘Later gator!’

bumjiggy

‘Me dodging my responsibilities.’

Kind_Kick7197

‘Ppl here in Florida don’t realize just how fast these dudes can come out of water. There’s stories weekly about idiots walking their dogs right next to lakes and then act all surprised when a gator or croc come outta nowhere.’

Dawgy66

‘That deer was lightning fast! But what about that gator’s burst speed coming out of the water? DAMN!’

iamricardosousa

‘That’s a crocodile. Look at its teeth and jaws. Both upper jaw teeth and lower jaw teeth are visible, when its jaws are closed. If it was an alligator, it would have only upper jaw teeth visible.’

