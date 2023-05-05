Striking screenwriters make the best protest signs – 19 nominees for the award

News

As you probably know, members of the Writers’ Guild of America have gone on strike after talks with The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers failed to get an improved contract.

The Board of Directors of the @WGAwest and the Council of the @WGAeast, acting upon the authority granted to them by their memberships, have voted unanimously to call a strike, effective 12:01 AM, Tuesday, May 2. — Writers Guild of America West (@WGAWest) May 2, 2023

The rise of streaming has seen fewer episodes per season and accompanying cuts to the writers’ rooms – with ‘mini rooms’ becoming much more common, leaving the writers with less work and a smaller percentage of the ever-growing revenue.

Good thing I, as the writer of this episode, do not benefit from this success because of the current streaming residuals model pic.twitter.com/U5u93ynjKa — Brittani Nichols *Strike Version* (@BisHilarious) May 4, 2023

In case anyone’s wondering why the WGA is on strike, this is my streaming residual check for two episodes of Jane the Virgin. One for .01 another for .02. I think the streamers can do better. #WGAStrike #WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/IQYeLvZGrk — Valentina Garza (@totalvaligirl) May 4, 2023

The strike has already affected late night talk shows, such as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Daily Show, as well as series like Big Mouth and Cobra Kai. Without a resolution, fans may have to wait a lot longer than they’d like for the next season of Stranger Things.

the children don’t remember how bad TV got during the 2007 writers strike — ashley "big shoes" ray (@theashleyray) May 1, 2023

arguably ted lasso is more real than most real people. and when you do a writers strike youre performing an illegal abortion against him — wint (@dril) May 2, 2023

I support the writers strike pic.twitter.com/7tfBx95xG2 — Calvin Wong Tze Loon 黃子倫 (@ithayla) May 2, 2023

“how bad could a writers strike make things?” well buddy let me tell you a cautionary tale called pic.twitter.com/33p8Qb33qt — LAUREN ASH (@laurenashastro) May 2, 2023

it looks like stranger things could be delayed by the writers strike, and i just wanted to take this opportunity to remind everyone that the writers getting the right amount of compensation for the hard work they do on the show is much more important than it’s release date pic.twitter.com/lxO6sqPzJG — Ariana (@simplytomh) May 2, 2023

With strikes, come pickets – and with writers’ strikes, come pickets with signs written by people who know what they’re doing.

Actor, writer and comedian, Jenny Yang, gathered some of the best signs in a thread.

THIS THREAD IS OF MY FAVE PICKET SIGNS. reply to the sign to help me tag and give credit if i don't have it! thank you! 🙏🏽@WGAWest @WGAEast #WritersStrike ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/9YZXDgZxFK — Jenny Yang is in LA Sun May 21st 4pm Self Help Me (@jennyyangtv) May 3, 2023

We picked our own favourites.

1.

"LET'S REPLACE STUDIO EXECS WITH A.I." ✊🏽 @chescaleigh #WritersStrike #WritersGuildofAmerica pic.twitter.com/92lkceffFe — Jenny Yang is in LA Sun May 21st 4pm Self Help Me (@jennyyangtv) May 3, 2023

2.

"SURE, I SUPPORT 'A.I.'…

*A*ll our terms being met

*I*n a fair & timely manner"

✊🏽 @jonnysun #WritersStrike #WritersGuildofAmerica pic.twitter.com/OxeJwxc2I9 — Jenny Yang is in LA Sun May 21st 4pm Self Help Me (@jennyyangtv) May 3, 2023

3.

"CAN WE MAKE THIS CONTRACT MORE ACCESSIBLE TO A WIDER AUDIENCE?" ✊🏽 @katezasowski "MY EDIBLE JUST KICKED IN, I'LL DO THIS ALL NIGHT" ✊🏽 Grace Condon#WritersStrike #WritersGuildofAmerica pic.twitter.com/IrfoPvrzDi — Jenny Yang is in LA Sun May 21st 4pm Self Help Me (@jennyyangtv) May 3, 2023

4.

"'I'M MAD AS HELL AND I'M NOT GOING YO TAKE THIS ANYMORE!' WAS *NOT* WRITTEN BY A PRODUCER"#WritersStrike #WritersGuildofAmerica pic.twitter.com/eIPlOhZJfV — Jenny Yang is in LA Sun May 21st 4pm Self Help Me (@jennyyangtv) May 3, 2023

5.

"NOW YOU'VE DONE IT. YOU PISSED OFF THE CREATOR OF THE WIRE"#WritersStrike #WritersGuildofAmerica pic.twitter.com/Zbue7nWAWm — Jenny Yang is in LA Sun May 21st 4pm Self Help Me (@jennyyangtv) May 3, 2023

6.

"PAY YOUR WRITERS

OR WE'LL SPOIL SUCCESSION"#WritersStrike #WritersGuildofAmerica pic.twitter.com/m95VGcq99n — Jenny Yang is in LA Sun May 21st 4pm Self Help Me (@jennyyangtv) May 3, 2023

7.

"GAYS JUST WANNA HAVE FUNDS 💰"

✊🏽 @itsashlyperez #WritersStrike #WritersGuildofAmerica pic.twitter.com/xcJMEnmMFE — Jenny Yang is in LA Sun May 21st 4pm Self Help Me (@jennyyangtv) May 3, 2023

8.

"HEY AMAZON FREE DELIVERY IS *YOUR* JOB, NOT OURS!!"

via @Gennefer #WritersGuildofAmerica #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/85k1EB6G0z — Jenny Yang is in LA Sun May 21st 4pm Self Help Me (@jennyyangtv) May 3, 2023

9.