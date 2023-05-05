News

Striking screenwriters make the best protest signs – 19 nominees for the award

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 5th, 2023

As you probably know, members of the Writers’ Guild of America have gone on strike after talks with The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers failed to get an improved contract.

The rise of streaming has seen fewer episodes per season and accompanying cuts to the writers’ rooms – with ‘mini rooms’ becoming much more common, leaving the writers with less work and a smaller percentage of the ever-growing revenue.

The strike has already affected late night talk shows, such as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Daily Show, as well as series like Big Mouth and Cobra Kai. Without a resolution, fans may have to wait a lot longer than they’d like for the next season of Stranger Things.

With strikes, come pickets – and with writers’ strikes, come pickets with signs written by people who know what they’re doing.

Actor, writer and comedian, Jenny Yang, gathered some of the best signs in a thread.

We picked our own favourites.

