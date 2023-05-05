Twitter

Simply 9 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks of the week

John Plunkett. Updated May 5th, 2023

Everyone loves a good comeback and here are 9 of the best takedowns that went viral this week.

1. ‘How to get ya nails done’

(via)

2. ‘An arresting response’

(via)

3. ‘Just the ticket’

(via)

4. ‘Antivaxxer gets eviscerated’

(via)

5. ‘It’s a royal knockout’

(via)

6. ‘So full of shit’


(via)

7. ‘Keep her ass at home?’

(via)

8. ‘Grandpa didn’t fight two world wars’


(via)

9. ‘Bible checkmates Bible’

(via) Image Unsplash Clem Onojeghuo