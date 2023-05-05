Simply 9 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks of the week

Twitter

Everyone loves a good comeback and here are 9 of the best takedowns that went viral this week.

1. ‘How to get ya nails done’

2. ‘An arresting response’

Our tolerance for any disruption, whether through protest or otherwise, will be low. We will deal robustly with anyone intent on undermining this celebration. 🧵🔽 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) May 3, 2023

I love it when two beloved and universally trusted institutions come together to remind us what Britain is all about. https://t.co/vuD5ERp2HP — Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) May 4, 2023

3. ‘Just the ticket’

To help celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III this weekend, we’ll be giving out a limited number of scones onboard our services to London to First Class passengers tomorrow and Friday 🇬🇧 The question is – do you put jam or cream on first? pic.twitter.com/qNwThL2z74 — East Midlands Railway (EMR) (@EastMidRailway) May 3, 2023

Celebrating a coronation with a “limited number of scones” in First Class only is so on brand. You could not make it up. https://t.co/cAr9JwSggg — Dr Eleanor Janega (@GoingMedieval) May 4, 2023

4. ‘Antivaxxer gets eviscerated’

5. ‘It’s a royal knockout’

Aristocrat Lady Victoria Hervey tells GB News: “If I was in charge of this coronation, I’d arrest all… those… people that would be protesting… I would put them all in jail like pre coronation.” I mean even my jaw is on the floor at this point. pic.twitter.com/DvKEJvuG90 — Otto English (@Otto_English) May 1, 2023

Everybody got something to say about Robespierre, but if England had him in the 18th Century we'd have at least been spared this shit in 2023. https://t.co/aRMlBnFvhL — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) May 2, 2023

6. ‘So full of shit’



7. ‘Keep her ass at home?’

(via)

8. ‘Grandpa didn’t fight two world wars’



9. ‘Bible checkmates Bible’

(via) Image Unsplash Clem Onojeghuo