‘What phrase sets your teeth on edge for no reason?’ – 21 nerve-jangling responses

Today’s question comes from u/Hypatiaplays, who wondered this –

What phrase sets your teeth on edge for no reason?

They added –

Mine is “chef’s kiss”. Its so cringe-inducing for me. Particularly when people write it out. I have no idea why, but it grinds my gears. Just say it’s sublime, perfection, whatever. Just stop with the cheffing and the kissing. What’s yours?

It turns out that a lot of phrases – or single words – grind people’s gears. These cropped up a lot.

1.

2.

“Give your head a wobble”. Seems to have gone from obscure local saying to every fucker on the internet using it in about a week.

AF_II

3.

It is what it is.

Shittiestusernameyet

4.

On accident.

cbawiththismalarkey

5.

“I was today years old…”

Snoojokes7263

6.

“We’ve finished a little early, so let me give you four minutes back”. You’re not giving me anything you twit.

ashakespearething

7.

When people called the platinum jubilee the platty jubes. That was a wide awake nightmare.

srnic1987

8.

“I could care less”, when they really mean they couldn’t care less.

Remington_noiseless

9.

10.

“Go woke, go broke”. What does that even mean?!

KauriAni

11.