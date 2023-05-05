‘What phrase sets your teeth on edge for no reason?’ – 21 nerve-jangling responses
Today’s question comes from u/Hypatiaplays, who wondered this –
What phrase sets your teeth on edge for no reason?
They added –
Mine is “chef’s kiss”. Its so cringe-inducing for me. Particularly when people write it out. I have no idea why, but it grinds my gears. Just say it’s sublime, perfection, whatever. Just stop with the cheffing and the kissing.
What’s yours?
It turns out that a lot of phrases – or single words – grind people’s gears. These cropped up a lot.
1.
Daisy_bumbleroot
2.
“Give your head a wobble”. Seems to have gone from obscure local saying to every fucker on the internet using it in about a week.
AF_II
3.
It is what it is.
Shittiestusernameyet
4.
On accident.
cbawiththismalarkey
5.
“I was today years old…”
Snoojokes7263
6.
“We’ve finished a little early, so let me give you four minutes back”. You’re not giving me anything you twit.
ashakespearething
7.
When people called the platinum jubilee the platty jubes.
That was a wide awake nightmare.
srnic1987
8.
“I could care less”, when they really mean they couldn’t care less.
Remington_noiseless
9.
Dazzling_Ad5338
10.
“Go woke, go broke”. What does that even mean?!
KauriAni
11.
“Smile, it might never happen” I could be going through something you insensitive asshole!
LushusBunny