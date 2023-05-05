‘Helmet test (for crash damage)’

Videos

Well, it’s one way of checking whether the helmet is going to do the job you want it to do.

Not sure the store will be too happy about it, though.

‘I’d like to buy this one, please.’

Except it’s not quite so straightforward as it might seem.

‘Helmet shattering reduces force to the brain. Just like crumple zones of modern day cars are safer than the boats of steel that predate modern cars. ‘Although it should just crack rather than shatter into a million pieces. Neither helmet seems safe for different reasons.’

inv3r5ion_4 ‘Yes thank you. A fellow scientist. All those forces that would be cracking the helmet are now traveling straight through your brain and spine.’

cerebralpaulzsuffer ‘This test is at least slightly skewed imo. ‘The first two have ear protection, propping the helmet up possibly making it more susceptible to facture at some corner locations where the ear part meets the cranium part. ‘However the third helmet is shaped like a bowl – better distributing the blows to the rest of the helmet. ‘Put them all on a (very sturdy) mannequin head to do a real test.’

BobsReddit_ ‘You know what won’t break? A metal helmet. ‘You know what won’t protect you? A metal helmet.’

Tapurisu ‘Helmets are meant to give to absorb the impact of a crash.’

IntrepidThroat8146 ‘Exactly. Bike/motorcycle helmets are like crumple zones in a car. They disintegrate so your skull doesn’t. Which is why they’re a one and done item. If you’re in an accident and the helmet is damaged at all, it should be replaced.’

dunstbin ‘If they included a motorcycle helmet in this video, you wouldn’t want it to break apart like the first two did – because at speed there’s not just surviving the crash, but also surviving the slide. ‘The first two helmets are probably better at falling 15 feet in a skating accident, while the third helmet is probably better at hitting the road at an angle from 6 feet and sliding 100 feet.’

Source Reddit u/Kaos2018