The Coronation has led to some extraordinary merchandising choices – 17 of the best/worst
In shops at the moment, you’re never more than six aisles from a Coronation tie-in – and it’s probably not as many as six. You may see things like this nostalgic display, presumably meant to celebrate Their Majesties’ relationship. #TamponGate
— Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) April 30, 2023
We found a lot more Coronation products that people had been posting on Twitter. Text in quotes comes directly from tweeters.
1. “Somebody needs a wee history lesson.”
2. “What fresh hell is this? A shop window in Haywards Heath. Will this bedding be compulsory?”
3. “Even animals love him apparently…”
4. “The fact that coronation toilet roll is a serious product is something I won’t forget any time soon.”
5. “Babe are you ok you’ve barely touched your coronation meal deal.”
6. “All this coronation merch is getting out of hand.”
7. “A box of 9 Fondant fancies can be yours for the prize of….£24.75..???!!!!!!!”
8. “Coronation pyjamas 🙄.”
9. “Absolutely no knead for more dough on this coronation x”
10. “It’s what he’d want… “
11. “This is my favourite Coronation merch spot so far! 😆😆 @sainsburys in Bath.
Love how they’ve made it look like a quote from him 😆 (plus the interesting rendition of the Queen, gawd rest er soul).
I don’t think it’s Sasbo merch, just a display, so no idea where you can get one.”
12. “Coronation tat still selling badly in Glasgow. Appreciate the sign though.”
13. “That photo could be of ANYONE 🤣”
14. “Amongst the Coronation souvenir tat in Tescos there was a Teddy Bear dressed as a guardsman.
Obviously missing the irony of a bear wearing the skin of a dead bear on its head.”
15. “This isn’t just *any* flag with a head-hole cut in it. This is an…. actually scratch that, it *is* just a flag with a fucking head-hole cut in it.”
16. “Bloody hell.”
17. “It’s what she would’ve wanted.”
M&S gave Colin the Caterpillar a royal makeover.
To celebrate the coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla, we're SO excited to share our limited-edition Coronation Colin! 🤩🐛 Who's going to be grabbing one of these ahead of the bank holiday weekend?! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/04oKGohuFS
— M&S (@marksandspencer) April 25, 2023
Aldi’s response was perfect.
cancel the crowns CANCEL THE CROWNS https://t.co/TB8No7PKrJ
— Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) April 25, 2023
