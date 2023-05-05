The Coronation has led to some extraordinary merchandising choices – 17 of the best/worst

Pics

In shops at the moment, you’re never more than six aisles from a Coronation tie-in – and it’s probably not as many as six. You may see things like this nostalgic display, presumably meant to celebrate Their Majesties’ relationship. #TamponGate

We found a lot more Coronation products that people had been posting on Twitter. Text in quotes comes directly from tweeters.

1. “Somebody needs a wee history lesson.”



@iaindocherty

2. “What fresh hell is this? A shop window in Haywards Heath. Will this bedding be compulsory?”



@PaulTempleman6

3. “Even animals love him apparently…”



@sarahdaceyuk

4. “The fact that coronation toilet roll is a serious product is something I won’t forget any time soon.”



@ThomasPeachLib

5. “Babe are you ok you’ve barely touched your coronation meal deal.”



@sophie_gadd

6. “All this coronation merch is getting out of hand.”



@cjjonzie

7. “A box of 9 Fondant fancies can be yours for the prize of….£24.75..???!!!!!!!”



@sarahdaceyuk

8. “Coronation pyjamas 🙄.”



@a_deegan

9. “Absolutely no knead for more dough on this coronation x”



@deathofbuckley

10. “It’s what he’d want… “



@_joshchapman98

11. “This is my favourite Coronation merch spot so far! 😆😆 @sainsburys in Bath.

Love how they’ve made it look like a quote from him 😆 (plus the interesting rendition of the Queen, gawd rest er soul).

I don’t think it’s Sasbo merch, just a display, so no idea where you can get one.”



@EmmaHawesTaylor

12. “Coronation tat still selling badly in Glasgow. Appreciate the sign though.”



@scattermoon

13. “That photo could be of ANYONE 🤣”



@sarahdaceyuk

14. “Amongst the Coronation souvenir tat in Tescos there was a Teddy Bear dressed as a guardsman. Obviously missing the irony of a bear wearing the skin of a dead bear on its head.”



@Shambles151

15. “This isn’t just *any* flag with a head-hole cut in it. This is an…. actually scratch that, it *is* just a flag with a fucking head-hole cut in it.”



@CoronationTat/@janehines27

16. “Bloody hell.”



@stephenfarrow

17. “It’s what she would’ve wanted.”



@NedHartley

M&S gave Colin the Caterpillar a royal makeover.

To celebrate the coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla, we're SO excited to share our limited-edition Coronation Colin! 🤩🐛 Who's going to be grabbing one of these ahead of the bank holiday weekend?! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/04oKGohuFS — M&S (@marksandspencer) April 25, 2023

Aldi’s response was perfect.

cancel the crowns CANCEL THE CROWNS https://t.co/TB8No7PKrJ — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) April 25, 2023

