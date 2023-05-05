Pics

The Coronation has led to some extraordinary merchandising choices – 17 of the best/worst

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 5th, 2023

In shops at the moment, you’re never more than six aisles from a Coronation tie-in – and it’s probably not as many as six. You may see things like this nostalgic display, presumably meant to celebrate Their Majesties’ relationship. #TamponGate

We found a lot more Coronation products that people had been posting on Twitter. Text in quotes comes directly from tweeters.

1. “Somebody needs a wee history lesson.”


@iaindocherty

2. “What fresh hell is this? A shop window in Haywards Heath. Will this bedding be compulsory?”


@PaulTempleman6

3. “Even animals love him apparently…”


@sarahdaceyuk

4. “The fact that coronation toilet roll is a serious product is something I won’t forget any time soon.”


@ThomasPeachLib

5. “Babe are you ok you’ve barely touched your coronation meal deal.”


@sophie_gadd

6. “All this coronation merch is getting out of hand.”


@cjjonzie

7. “A box of 9 Fondant fancies can be yours for the prize of….£24.75..???!!!!!!!”


@sarahdaceyuk

8. “Coronation pyjamas 🙄.”


@a_deegan

9. “Absolutely no knead for more dough on this coronation x”


@deathofbuckley

10. “It’s what he’d want… “


@_joshchapman98

11. “This is my favourite Coronation merch spot so far! 😆😆 @sainsburys in Bath.
Love how they’ve made it look like a quote from him 😆 (plus the interesting rendition of the Queen, gawd rest er soul).
I don’t think it’s Sasbo merch, just a display, so no idea where you can get one.”


@EmmaHawesTaylor

12. “Coronation tat still selling badly in Glasgow. Appreciate the sign though.”


@scattermoon

13. “That photo could be of ANYONE 🤣”


@sarahdaceyuk

14. “Amongst the Coronation souvenir tat in Tescos there was a Teddy Bear dressed as a guardsman.

Obviously missing the irony of a bear wearing the skin of a dead bear on its head.”


@Shambles151

15. “This isn’t just *any* flag with a head-hole cut in it. This is an…. actually scratch that, it *is* just a flag with a fucking head-hole cut in it.”


@CoronationTat/@janehines27

16. “Bloody hell.”


@stephenfarrow

17. “It’s what she would’ve wanted.”


@NedHartley

M&S gave Colin the Caterpillar a royal makeover.

Aldi’s response was perfect.

