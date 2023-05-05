A Russian diplomat tried to steal a Ukraine flag and it’s like a microcosm of the invasion so far

News

A Russian delegate at a summit in Turkey has gone viral after his attempts to steal a Ukraine flag spectacularly backfired.

It happened after a Ukrainian MP unfurled his national flag behind a member of the Russian delegation as they were being interviewed.

And this is what happened next.

One of the Ruzzian officials tried to grab the Ukrainian flag on the conference in Turkey. But something went wrong for him. pic.twitter.com/ucTonh8PSG — (@UADefenderG) May 4, 2023

Ooof.

At the risk of too much information, the summit was the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation, the Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Marikovski and the Russian named as Valery Stavitsky.

Just in case that’s tricky to watch, here it is

And it prompted no end of totally on-point responses on Reddit. Here are our favourites.

‘This is a pretty good microcosm of Russias invasion of Ukraine too. A pompous attitude, thinking they can take what they want and utter shock and confusion when they are retaliated against.’

Johnychrist97 ‘That’s the closest Russia has come to conquering Ukraine.’

Puzzleheaded-Wing-50 ‘Why was he so shocked when he got hit in the face? Dumbass!’

Gem_Opal ‘Because Russia is the pathetic weak bully on the playground that thinks it can do what it wants but get surprised when it is stood up against. Classic cowardly behavior.’

ohmygodimonfire4 I wish there was a horse spirit of justice who appears at the appropriate moment to kick all the teeth out of the asshole deserving it, and then vanish.’

Few-Parfait4206 ‘This sums up the war. Russia tries to take Ukraine. Ukraine fights back. Russia: Surprised Pikachu face.’

Speeider

Source Reddit u/itsreallyreallytrue