27 right royal tweets to get you in the mood for King Charles’ coronation

The countdown has begun in earnest for the coronation of King Charles III and if you’re twice as excited as us then you’re not very excited.

To help you get in the mood we’ve collected 27 of our favourite tweets about the whole thing, and it’s a proper coronation treat.

1.

Somebody needs a wee history lesson. pic.twitter.com/gY4WWLYqJR — Iain Docherty (@iaindocherty) April 30, 2023

2.

BRITISH TV THIS SATURDAY. BBC One: The Coronation of The King

BBC Two: The Coronation of The King

ITV: King Charles III: The Coronation

Channel 4: Johnny English Strikes Again — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 3, 2023

3.

Hands up if you sick to death of the f***ing coronation… 😅 pic.twitter.com/bISJaIIvCx — Richard for Indy – #FBPE/FBSI 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🎗️ ♿️ (@Free_to_leave) May 4, 2023

4.

Cheryl Cole's dancers waiting backstage at X-Factor pic.twitter.com/SAeeaOYVgo — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) May 3, 2023

5.

Someone mowed a dick into the Royal Crescent lawn where they was going to have a coronation party. pic.twitter.com/FAirgbe68e — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) May 5, 2023

6.

7.

Free food for the rich! Very in keeping with the Coronation vibe. https://t.co/eWDYyz36jR — The Sun Apologies (@SunApology) May 4, 2023

8.

A friend just posted this from yesterday and it’s the most cringe thing I’ve seen. Having to carry the book in case people don’t get who you are impersonating. pic.twitter.com/sg9wyTw62h — Jamie Klingler (@jamieklingler) May 5, 2023

9.

I hope Christopher Eccleston will be sharing his thoughts on the coronation pic.twitter.com/leKdazrL5R — Rick Burin (@rickburin) May 4, 2023

10.

11.

What a time to be alive….. pic.twitter.com/ieL1UnUHmE — Open Air End (@OpenAirEnd) May 3, 2023

12.

If Charles snuffed it before Saturday would they cancel the coronation or just crack on with it with William instead seeing as they’ve booked the room and everything? — Nick Pettigrew🇺🇦 (@Nick_Pettigrew) May 3, 2023

13.

14.