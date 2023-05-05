13 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit this week

Pics

It’s that time of the week when we round up 13 of our favourite funny pictures from the last seven days.

1. ‘Take a bow, King, sorry, Prince Charles’

(via)

2. ‘You guys have any idea what the code could be?’



(via)

3. ‘Don’t forget to feed Barbara’



(via)

4. ‘Giant penis mowed into the lawn at King Charles’ coronation bash site’

(via)

5. ‘My dad does this to avoid cutting pepperoni’



(via)

6. ‘Good deal at the supermarket’

(via)

7. ‘Anyone know what kind of plant this is!’



(via)