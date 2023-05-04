Videos

We love this cat’s nonchalant ‘it wasn’t me’ act

Poke Staff. Updated May 6th, 2023

If you’re going to mess with a housemate, you’d better not get caught – and if you do get caught, have a back-up plan. Like this.

@cats367

♬ الصوت الأصلي – Jimmy

If cats could whistle, that one would have done.

1.

What you doing?
Nothin’, just hanging around.
Luiis

2.

The gaslighting
NoelleIsabellia

3.

Bro had to act like scratching the rocks felt good😂
Dingus

4.

😂 Playin’ it off like “What? I’m just over here sharpening my claws. Didn’t even see you there.”
Amanda

5.

Don’t be suspicious…
Life With Macho

6.

I can’t explain it but cats are a special kind of funny there’s just nothing else like it lmao
poutypanic

7.

Subtle.
Deborah Norwood

8.

Oh, nothing. Just stretching.
Kreejaffa

9.

“Just checking the walls.”
Just James

10.

When you’re trying to get your crush’s attention but don’t wanna make it obvious…
Diana

11.

Don’t mind me… just being innocent over here… no crimes
losthousecat

It reminded us of this other cat, making a similar – but worse – mistake.

Source @cats367 Image Screengrab