We love this cat’s nonchalant ‘it wasn’t me’ act
If you’re going to mess with a housemate, you’d better not get caught – and if you do get caught, have a back-up plan. Like this.
@cats367
If cats could whistle, that one would have done.
1.
What you doing?
Nothin’, just hanging around.
Luiis
2.
The gaslighting
NoelleIsabellia
3.
Bro had to act like scratching the rocks felt good😂
Dingus
4.
😂 Playin’ it off like “What? I’m just over here sharpening my claws. Didn’t even see you there.”
Amanda
5.
Don’t be suspicious…
Life With Macho
6.
I can’t explain it but cats are a special kind of funny there’s just nothing else like it lmao
poutypanic
7.
Subtle.
Deborah Norwood
8.
Oh, nothing. Just stretching.
Kreejaffa
9.
“Just checking the walls.”
Just James
10.
When you’re trying to get your crush’s attention but don’t wanna make it obvious…
Diana
11.
Don’t mind me… just being innocent over here… no crimes
losthousecat
