We love this cat’s nonchalant ‘it wasn’t me’ act

If you’re going to mess with a housemate, you’d better not get caught – and if you do get caught, have a back-up plan. Like this.

If cats could whistle, that one would have done.

1.

What you doing?

Nothin’, just hanging around.

Luiis

2.

The gaslighting

NoelleIsabellia

3.

Bro had to act like scratching the rocks felt good😂

Dingus

4.

😂 Playin’ it off like “What? I’m just over here sharpening my claws. Didn’t even see you there.”

Amanda

5.

Don’t be suspicious…

Life With Macho

6.

I can’t explain it but cats are a special kind of funny there’s just nothing else like it lmao

poutypanic

7.

Subtle.

Deborah Norwood

8.

Oh, nothing. Just stretching.

Kreejaffa

9.

“Just checking the walls.”

Just James

10.

When you’re trying to get your crush’s attention but don’t wanna make it obvious…

Diana

11.

Don’t mind me… just being innocent over here… no crimes

losthousecat

It reminded us of this other cat, making a similar – but worse – mistake.

Source @cats367 Image Screengrab