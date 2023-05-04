This outrageous tale of a plagiarism check gone wrong got people sharing similar tales and it’s a proper shocker

It all started when someone over on Reddit asked people to share their stories of dumb things they got in trouble for at school, and they didn’t get much more outrageous than this tale, which has just gone wildly viral all over again.

And it got people sharing stories of when they witnessed something similar and it’s a fascinating and most eye-opening read.

‘Completely different, but I took a poetry class in college and witnessed a pretty crazy incident of plagiarism. There was a women in my class who was a talented writer, she’s doing a reading during the last few days of the semester, when all of a sudden, the professor stops her.

‘Apparently another woman in one of her other classes had read and turned in the exact same poem. The woman in my class was obviously flustered, but she gathered herself and explained that she had drafts she could show and that she had posted the poem to her somewhat popular but anonymous twitter account.

‘Turns out the student in the other class followed this account, and obviously did not realize the author was from the same university, let alone in the same writing program and class.’

fishygamer

‘A friends work in school got points taken for plagiarism because the last 2 pages lit up as plagiarism.

‘It was his list of sources. The program recognized the book titles as direct quotes and said it is plagiarism. The school refused to regrade it until his parents threatened to sue the school.’

Mad_Moodin

‘I got accused of plagiarism in high school. It was for a french immersion writting project. I asked my teacher to show me where I copied from and she just said she couldnt provide proof but “knew” I copied because there were no errors in my text.

‘Btw I was the only person in that class, including the teacher, that was raised in french(english 2nd language). Lets say she took back her accusations(no apologies to me of course) after a long meeting with my father and the principal.’

Srgnt_Fuzzyboots

‘I had someone interview for a design position and he showed me my own work from a previous company and claimed it was his.

‘He was not hired.’

kodaiko_650

‘I got “in trouble” and put in detention because my twin brother and myself got in a fight on the school bus. Was threaten to be suspended. Problem was, I don’t have a twin brother, I didn’t ride the bus, and they had me confused for someone else with the same first name.

‘When they figured out they made a goof, I called them out on it, and was rewarded with another day of detention for “talking back”.’

zoobird

‘Had a professor email me saying they were dropping my grade because of my attendence…I was an online student who submitted everything by a deadline and no their was no virtual class to attend. They did fix it after some confusion back and forth.’

WhatUp007

‘I was almost suspended for “skipping a week of classes”. Meanwhile I was recovering from an operation. The school knew I was going to be missing this time. They had notes from my parents and doctor.

‘It took a few days to finally convince them to reverse their decision.’

mustardtiger220

‘I once got points marked off on an OPINION essay for having a differing opinion than the professor …’

Sololegends