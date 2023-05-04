The hilarious voiceover added to this clip of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban is today’s funniest thing
This ordinary looking everyday clip of Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban on the Met Gala red carpet was taken to a whole different level by the fabulous voiceover added by @kysthalimit over on TikTok.
@kysthalimit Nicole don’t play about her mans ♥️ #fyp #foryoupage #trending #viral #metgala #met #nicolekidman #keithurban ♬ original sound – kysthalimit
And just in case that’s tricky to watch, it was later shared by the always followable @Tweet_Dec on Twitter.
Creased laughing at this 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/w9Sctjp8zr
— Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) May 4, 2023
And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it on TikTok.
