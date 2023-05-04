The hilarious voiceover added to this clip of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban is today’s funniest thing

Celebrity

This ordinary looking everyday clip of Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban on the Met Gala red carpet was taken to a whole different level by the fabulous voiceover added by @kysthalimit over on TikTok.

And just in case that’s tricky to watch, it was later shared by the always followable @Tweet_Dec on Twitter.

Creased laughing at this 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/w9Sctjp8zr — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) May 4, 2023

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it on TikTok.

Follow @kysthalimit on TikTok here!

Source TikTok @kysthalimit Twitter @Tweet_Dec