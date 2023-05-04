Stephen Merchant ‘went head to head’ with Mastermind’s Extras expert – watch what happened

Celebrity

In April, a new Mastermind champion was crowned – and if you’ve recorded it and haven’t yet watched it, we’re not sparing you the spoilers because that’s on you.

The competition was won by Sheffield quizzer Stuart Field, who chose the sitcom Extras as his specialist subject for the finals.

Extras co-writer Stephen Merchant, who also starred in the show, spotted this, and decided to pit his own expert knowledge against Stuart’s. Here’s how that worked out for him.

In case you weren’t keeping score, that was Stuart – 15, Stephen – 2(ish). A bit awkward.

Stephen wrote –

“Congratulations Stuart. Unbelievable knowledge. Safe to say if I ever find myself on Mastermind, I won’t choose one of my own shows.”

The hilarious defeat was also posted on TikTok, where people had this to say about it.

Ha ha choked it Merchant! 😂😂🥰

daft pup ern

Every answer: “What that guy said.”

Mark

At the end he didn’t even try to answer, he was just listening in awe 😂

miinarahava

Stephen, Stephen, Stephen… Geez mate. Worse than forgetting your own child’s name bruv…

River Boy

I thought I knew everything about extras! I know nothing 😀😀😀😀

tonybrennan486

AndyK had a tip for faking it.

Fake being clever by joining in with the answer one syllable late and gesturing “of course” with your hand 😂

Here’s a little clip of Stephen, brilliantly portraying agent Darren in the show.

Both series of the award-winning comedy are available on iPlayer.

READ MORE

This Celebrity Mastermind answer will make you see Greta Thunberg in a whole new light

Source Stephen Merchant Image Screengrab