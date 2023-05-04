Twitter

The Met Police’s sinister warning to protestors at the coronation got just the responses it deserved – 17 arresting comebacks

Poke Staff. Updated May 4th, 2023

It remains to be seen just how excited the nation will become when King Charles III is crowned on Saturday.

If the pile of unsold coronation-themed outfits in our local Marks & Spencer is anything to go by – can there be a more accurate barometer? – it might not be off the scale.

Indeed, some level of protests are also expected at the weekend and the Met Police had a not-so-quiet word or two in the ear of dissenters when they tweeted this, and very chilling it was too.

The thread started off friendly enough.

And so on and so on, until this.

Extraordinary scenes.

And it prompted no end of outrage – and questions – on Twitter. These 17 responses surely say it all.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

https://twitter.com/sabstweets_/status/1654071865432764417?s=20

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2