The Met Police’s sinister warning to protestors at the coronation got just the responses it deserved – 17 arresting comebacks

It remains to be seen just how excited the nation will become when King Charles III is crowned on Saturday.

If the pile of unsold coronation-themed outfits in our local Marks & Spencer is anything to go by – can there be a more accurate barometer? – it might not be off the scale.

Indeed, some level of protests are also expected at the weekend and the Met Police had a not-so-quiet word or two in the ear of dissenters when they tweeted this, and very chilling it was too.

The thread started off friendly enough.

We are proud to support the #Coronation of His Majesty The King & Her Majesty The Queen Consort as the world watches London host these historic moments. It’s our privilege to play a role in enabling Londoners and visitors to enjoy this moment of national significance. 🧵🔽 pic.twitter.com/mwYt1rlbCj — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) May 3, 2023

Operation Golden Orb is one of the most significant and largest security operations the Met has led. On Coronation Day we will have the largest one day mobilisation of officers seen in decades with over 11,500 officers on duty. 29,000+ deployments during the operation. 🧵🔽 pic.twitter.com/D55TX3UqEe — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) May 3, 2023

And so on and so on, until this.

Our tolerance for any disruption, whether through protest or otherwise, will be low. We will deal robustly with anyone intent on undermining this celebration. 🧵🔽 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) May 3, 2023

Extraordinary scenes.

And it prompted no end of outrage – and questions – on Twitter. These 17 responses surely say it all.

1.

Do we now have a law banning the undermining of celebrations? Is their now a custodial sentence for making a scene? I wasn't planning to go and shout abuse at the procession, but threatened over-reach like this really does bring the expletives to the tip of my tongue. https://t.co/HoK8qrNUEO — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) May 4, 2023

2.

Protest is not a gift from the state – it is a fundamental right. The very idea that it is up to the police to decide whether or not to "tolerate" the exercise of this right is ludicrous and should be of great concern to everyone. https://t.co/VQkb1XMfKK — jun pang (@hyjpang_) May 4, 2023

3.

I love it when two beloved and universally trusted institutions come together to remind us what Britain is all about. https://t.co/vuD5ERp2HP — Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) May 4, 2023

4.

What a strange message… your “tolerance” is irrelevant https://t.co/8kbnIfBOdT — Professor Lucy Easthope (@LucyGoBag) May 4, 2023

5.

The beatings will continue until morale improves. https://t.co/lk2EA1Xcd2 — Arthur Snell (@SnellArthur) May 4, 2023

6.

Hi Met Police, just checking whether peacefully holding a sign saying “Not My King” out of the processional route but within the crowd counts as “undermining this celebration”. If you will arrest for doing so, can you clarify what offence would be committed? https://t.co/QcCPSesYQz — Paul Powlesland (@paulpowlesland) May 4, 2023

7.

8.

The Met sounding like very stressed parents before a 5 year old's birthday party. https://t.co/9WBaDp5awd — Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy) May 4, 2023

9.