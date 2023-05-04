Life

People are sharing the forgetful things they’ve done due to tiredness – 21 favourites

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 4th, 2023

We’ve all done things when we were tired that would normally defy explanation – putting the cheese in your pocket and your phone in the fridge, for example. Or so I’ve heard.

from Embarrassed GIFs via Gfycat

Back in 2014, then UKIP leader, Nigel Farage, attributed some racist comments about Romanians to his tiredness. He must have been permanently exhausted ever since.

Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox had her own mixed-up moment due to tiredness, and she shared it on Twitter.

Her call to action struck a chord, and these were our favourite responses.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2