People are sharing the forgetful things they’ve done due to tiredness – 21 favourites

Life

We’ve all done things when we were tired that would normally defy explanation – putting the cheese in your pocket and your phone in the fridge, for example. Or so I’ve heard.

from Embarrassed GIFs via Gfycat

Back in 2014, then UKIP leader, Nigel Farage, attributed some racist comments about Romanians to his tiredness. He must have been permanently exhausted ever since.

Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox had her own mixed-up moment due to tiredness, and she shared it on Twitter.

Earlier I tried to tap out the tube with my work pass. Please tell me your best “I think I might be tired” moment in 6 words or so. pic.twitter.com/oUDZE1IZuA — sara cox💙 (@sarajcox) April 25, 2023

Her call to action struck a chord, and these were our favourite responses.

1.

Refererd to my (female) boss' office as her bedroom, as in, 'I left those papers in your bedroom'. — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) April 25, 2023

2.

I tried to make my coffee with the baby formula machine. pic.twitter.com/mpVLajAO1c — Jingle Belle (@auntieani) April 25, 2023

3.

In a frantic rush before school, I put my sun cream with fake tan onto my then 4yr old instead of the factor 50 in error. Had to forewarn his teacher so she didn’t think he had liver failure as the tan developed throughout the day. He was lightly Trump tanned for 3 days. — Louise (@LouisePage_) April 26, 2023

4.

I went into my bedroom with the tv remote and a glass of water. I was supposed to throw the remote on the bed, and put the glass on my bedside cabinet. I actually threw the water all over my bed, and lobbed the remote control out of the window. 😐 — 🌍Þórhalla Björgvinsdottír🌵 (@ThorhallaBjorg) April 26, 2023

5.

I tried to send a text on the tv remote the other day — Louis 💙💛 (@kingof__fools) April 25, 2023

6.

Told the character on the telly who walked off scene to get me something from the kitchen, I knew at that point it was time for bed! https://t.co/j5tEW4tqtw — Lavinia Whaley (@lydialerd) April 25, 2023

7.

put ketchup on a piece of toast instead of jam at breakfast when jet lagged — Kirstie H (@kirstieh) April 26, 2023

8.

I attempted to make a cup of tea. Boiled the kettle, picked it up, went to get the milk from the fridge, came back with the milk – where’s the kettle? Spent ages looking for it. Found it in the fridge where the milk had been. — David Croxson (@deejaycrox) April 26, 2023

9.

I put hand soap on my toothbrush — Felicity Baker (@Felicity_Baker) April 26, 2023

10.

On exercise in the military and opening a packet of Frosties and tipping them in the bin instead of my bowl..! 😂 — john Sorsby (@redspirit145) April 25, 2023

11.