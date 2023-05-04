BBC News went hilariously surreal for a minute and it’s the best news we’ve had for a while

Videos

There was a rather fabulously surreal moment on BBC News today when a video didn’t quite play out as planned.

It’s presenter Lukwesa Burak and, well, best have a watch for yourself.

So this just happened on BBC News 😁 pic.twitter.com/T8ca7VY4Co — Brexitshambles (@brexit_sham) May 4, 2023

And it didn’t end there, it turned out.

Quite the surreal minute on the BBC News Channel just now. pic.twitter.com/LOmjnb5jbc — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 4, 2023

Beautifully handled, we must say, although the minute must have felt like an hour. At least.

The moment’s gone wildly viral on Twitter and here are just a few of the things people said about it.

Good for her😀😀 — Frank Hynes (@CarrickmanFrank) May 4, 2023

Big stretch — Sophie Bichener (@SophieLB1) May 4, 2023

If I don’t look at the camera, they can’t see me — Antshar (@antshar) May 4, 2023

Once left a teams call that I'd joined in the car and though the call ended on the car stereo, I was somehow still in the meeting. Put some music on and sang along and rejoined the call later in the day. Was told they 'enjoyed the disco' earlier 😳 — Jonny (@mcjonnyw) May 4, 2023

This person clearly knows what they are talking about.

We’ve all NEARLY done that… https://t.co/mhrP010w4o — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) May 4, 2023

To conclude …

That’s a heroic recovery, to be honest. The world audience has gone to an ad break and the video for the UK audience doesn’t play, so you have to wing it until the world comes back, leaving a little gap so they don’t catch you mid-sentence. https://t.co/Mg97CwHGfs — Scott Reid (@ascottreid) May 4, 2023

And this.

This is one of the best things I've ever seen. I do need to give her a hug, though. @BBCNews Be kind to her!

On a side note…flawless armpits 🤝 https://t.co/wow2gaa6UT — Brenda Gough 🌱🤝 (@BelfastBre) May 4, 2023

Last word to @LukwesaBurak herself!

Thank you folks: Colleagues – present & former, and all you wonderful viewers. X https://t.co/6LzyVCXXqe — Lukwesa Burak (@LukwesaBurak) May 4, 2023

Source Twitter @brexit_sham