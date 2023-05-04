A train company’s 1st class free scones coronation offer went right off the rails – 13 right royal takedowns

News

To be filed under ‘it probably seemed like a good idea at the time’ comes this ever so special coronation offer from the good people of the East Midlands Railway.

To help celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III this weekend, we’ll be giving out a limited number of scones onboard our services to London to First Class passengers tomorrow and Friday 🇬🇧 The question is – do you put jam or cream on first? pic.twitter.com/qNwThL2z74 — East Midlands Railway (EMR) (@EastMidRailway) May 3, 2023

Truly, our disposable paper cup runneth over.

The good news – except for the East Midlands Railway, presumably – was that it got just the mockery it so richly deserved.

1.

Oh thank you EMR, thank you. Might there be crumbs available that I may lick from around the well heeled shoe of a First Class toff? Then I promise to tug my forelock & craw back to cattle class & take a chance on if there’s a trolley or not? 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Mac (@1884Rams) May 4, 2023

2.

Celebrating a coronation with a "limited number of scones" in First Class only is so on brand. You could not make it up. https://t.co/cAr9JwSggg — Dr Eleanor Janega (@GoingMedieval) May 4, 2023

3.

Sincerely it would have looked better to do nothing at all — Ian Rennie (@theangelremiel) May 4, 2023

4.

*rule britannia plays*

a limited number of scones https://t.co/5uZHnLD33d — mutable joe (@mutablejoe) May 4, 2023

5.

I respectfully suggest that first class passengers are in a position to buy their own scones. Perhaps you could give some to standard class travellers instead? — Natasha (@NatashaStanden) May 3, 2023

6.

One of the most fundamental ways that life is the wrong way round: the freebies that go to the people who can already afford them. https://t.co/P8aYT5FPfP — Justin Lewis ([email protected]) (@WhenIsBirths) May 4, 2023

7.