A writer asked on CNN to talk about the writers’ strike took aim at the channel’s megabucks owners and it was all kinds of magnificent

News

We’re guessing CNN wasn’t expecting it to turn out like this when they invited writer and comedian Adam Conover to talk about the TV and movie writers’ strike going on in the US right now.

Because Conover took aim at the pay packet of CNN’s ultimate boss, David Zaslav, the owner of CNN parent company Warner Bros Discovery, and really rather magnificent it was too.

Went on CNN to explain why writers are striking, ended up roasting their bosses’ salary. pic.twitter.com/Si4HHDVuM8 — Adam Conover (@adamconover) May 2, 2023

Bravo! And here’s just a flavour of the love people had for him.

1.

That is glorious, glad he spoke the truth. Sick of greedy CEOs and corporations. — Marcella (@marcykey50) May 2, 2023

2.

Excellence from @adamconover Reject the propaganda that Hollywood can’t afford to pay writers. Accept the facts that the wealthy are exploiting writers — and demand economic justice.#writersstrike pic.twitter.com/7hPzpLP07c — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) May 3, 2023

3.

She should be a writer, because that last line was 🔥 — ✡︎ Owen / ItsDoctorDreidel (@ItsDrDreidel) May 3, 2023

4.

This is what a real patriot looks like https://t.co/svPW9nT1c9 — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) May 2, 2023

5.

Was that supposed to end so abruptly cuz holy shit lol — Jenne F’n RoW (@Jenne_RoW) May 2, 2023

6.

This is fantastic and not a single lie detected #PayTheWriters https://t.co/c8jXOc4YlH — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) May 3, 2023

7.

I loved the “you might have just ruined my career” at the end. You’re doing the lord’s work Adam — Dank Reynoldz (@DankReynoldz) May 2, 2023

8.

The main takeaway you need to know about the Writers Strike in a minute, have a bite! https://t.co/TCj9q8nz59 — Sharps! (@SharpySketch) May 3, 2023

9.

Yesss!!! YESS ADAM!! 🙌🙌🙌🙌 — Karla Ortiz 🎨 (@kortizart) May 2, 2023

Conover, just in case you didn’t know, created and hosted the truTV show Adam Ruins Everything and The G Word on Netflix, as well as presenting the US version of The Crystal Maze. He also serves on the board of the Writers Guild of America West.

Instead of ruining anything, Adam Conover explains the whole writer’s strike thing extremely well and succinctly https://t.co/ohcxUaDJjJ — Kyle A. Carrozza (@TVsKyle) May 2, 2023

Last word to the man himself.

This headline is my greatest achievement in media. Clip: https://t.co/UuL4MNYZYM pic.twitter.com/w1Hp9ldLO9 — Adam Conover (@adamconover) May 2, 2023

Well, almost the last word.

Call me Karl Marx but I don’t think 8 Hollywood CEOs should make more money every year than ALL writers are asking for combined over 3 years — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) May 2, 2023

Source Twitter @adamconover