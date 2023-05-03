News

A writer asked on CNN to talk about the writers’ strike took aim at the channel’s megabucks owners and it was all kinds of magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated May 3rd, 2023

We’re guessing CNN wasn’t expecting it to turn out like this when they invited writer and comedian Adam Conover to talk about the TV and movie writers’ strike going on in the US right now.

Because Conover took aim at the pay packet of CNN’s ultimate boss, David Zaslav, the owner of CNN parent company Warner Bros Discovery, and really rather magnificent it was too.

Bravo! And here’s just a flavour of the love people had for him.

Conover, just in case you didn’t know, created and hosted the truTV show Adam Ruins Everything and The G Word on Netflix, as well as presenting the US version of The Crystal Maze. He also serves on the board of the Writers Guild of America West.

Last word to the man himself.

Well, almost the last word.

Source Twitter @adamconover