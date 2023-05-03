This 16 seconds of Robert Smith perfectly balances all the simpering coronation coverage right now

Celebrity

If you’re twice as excited as we are about King Charles III’s imminent coronation, then you won’t be very excited at all.

But if you’ve already taken enough of the nation’s coronation ‘fever’ (such as it is) then this 16 seconds of Robert Smith is just the balm you need right now.

It’s from a while back but has just gone viral again on Twitter after it was shared by @mrdavemacleod and is as relevant now as it was then.

“they’ve never done anything, they’re fucking idiots” it’s going to be a week of total Royal mania for the #Coronation so here is Robert Smith to provide some balance 😌pic.twitter.com/aIfJKNB2Q4 — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@mrdavemacleod) May 1, 2023

Nailed it.

I absolutely love this clip. The warranted self assuredness. He’s right. Hereditary monarchies have nothing on brilliant talent and graft. — Shona Murray (@ShonaMurray_) May 1, 2023

I stand with Bob. https://t.co/ItR7ZTtpEr — Peter Lalor (@plalor) May 3, 2023

Just when I thought I couldn’t love him any more ❤️❤️❤️ — Lou Radford (@MamaLouFood) May 1, 2023

And because it’s Robert Smith and we can never watch this clip enough.

Source Twitter @mrdavemacleod