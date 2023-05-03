Celebrity

This 16 seconds of Robert Smith perfectly balances all the simpering coronation coverage right now

John Plunkett. Updated May 3rd, 2023

If you’re twice as excited as we are about King Charles III’s imminent coronation, then you won’t be very excited at all.

But if you’ve already taken enough of the nation’s coronation ‘fever’ (such as it is) then this 16 seconds of Robert Smith is just the balm you need right now.

It’s from a while back but has just gone viral again on Twitter after it was shared by @mrdavemacleod and is as relevant now as it was then.

Nailed it.

And because it’s Robert Smith and we can never watch this clip enough.

Source Twitter @mrdavemacleod