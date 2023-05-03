Someone tested the security of this gated community and it’s today’s funniest facepalm

Videos

When is a gated community not a gated community? When it’s this particular gated community – stick with us, please – which has just gone wildly viral on Reddit.

It’s a security test which takes a most unexpected turn because, well, best have a watch for yourself.

Just in case that’s tricky to see, here it is again on Reddit.

Didn’t see that coming …

And just a few of the many comments it prompted on Reddit.

‘The purpose of building a gated communities is to rise up the housing prices. They don’t care about the safety.’

miadaisy8 ‘I lived in a gated apartment complex once and probably at least once a month some jerk would ram the gate trying to slip through with someone else because they couldn’t wait around 30 seconds for the gate to close and open again. ‘Plus they had a weird “curfew” around 11pm or so where you would have to scan a resident card to open the gate instead but I think there were a few times where drunk idiots would just plow through the gate thinking that it would open automatically.’

Roarne ‘I was just thinking about how jumpable that fence was …’

PixelatedpulsarOG ‘Reminds me of Muppets Christmas Carol where Gonzo and Rizzo jump over the fence, but rizzo left his jelly beans on the other side so just walks through it and back.’

Enlight1Oment ‘Probably the same people that want a build a wall at the border.’

personatorperson

Source TikTok @teslatainment Reddit u/BrownsAndCavs