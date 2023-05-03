‘I’ve been to war zones!’ GB News’ indignation at a police order to evacuate is a fabulously funny (and infuriating) watch

News

High drama on GB News – and it’s not often we say that – after Jacob Rees-Mogg’s show was interrupted by police responding to a security alert outside Buckingham Palace.

The Conservative MP was live on air with his guest, former BBC royal correspondent (and much else besides) Michael Cole when a controlled explosion took place, which viewers could clearly hear in the background.

But it’s not the bang that we’re hear for – well, it is – but mostly it’s the response of Rees-Mogg and Cole (in particular) to police officers telling them to evacuate their studio outside the palace and which looks uncannily similar to portable toilet building without the urinal.

Their spiralling indignation is an absolute delight – and peak GB News.

Straight out of The Day Today: Jacob Rees Mogg carries on broadcasting from a portable cabin outside Buckingham Palace as police carry out a controlled explosion pic.twitter.com/iVn7sX3oaX — Graeme Demianyk (@GraemeDemianyk) May 2, 2023

Cole, a former right hand man to Mohamed Al Fayed, said he’d been to ‘many, many war zones under pressure, beaten up, covered civil wars, great disturbances, all out wars around the world. Beirut for 10 years, civil war’.

‘Can we just find out because overreaction is not what the British are about. We do have a certain amount of decorum on occasions like this. And so I want to hear the final word. I want to see a policeman or woman here telling us that we can no longer broadcast.’

And there was this, from Rees-Mogg.

‘I’m very sorry to say it is good evening from me for the time being – as I think that was a controlled explosion in the background, that what it sounded like to me, we will no doubt find out later … ‘perhaps my sangfroid has been unduly ‘sang’ and not enough ‘froid’, if I’ve got my French right’.

Peak GB News, or something very close to it.

Here’s what other GB News presenters made of it.

The Britishness of this… the very definition of ‘keep calm and carry on’ 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/rADtlNM4f4 — Ellie Costello (@elliecostelloTV) May 3, 2023

You will never see anything more quintessentially British than a man in a double breasted jacket not even blinking at the sound of an explosion nearby while a seasoned Royal journo mugs off a police officer who’s asking him to evacuate the area. It brings a tear to the eye 🇬🇧 https://t.co/dDlzKkzCid — Patrick Christys (@PatrickChristys) May 2, 2023

But more likely – surely – this.

The video of Rees-Mogg refusing to move is not a demonstration of bravery but entitlement. There's a difference. https://t.co/WafPEBIHVa — Otto English (@Otto_English) May 3, 2023

Source Twitter @GraemeDemianyk