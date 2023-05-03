Pics

There’s something about this clip that’s got people scratching their heads

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 3rd, 2023

We love a good optical illusion as much as the next terminally online person, and this one had us questioning our own eyes for a while. See how you get on.

It’s a bit of a head-wrecker.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

In case you haven’t quite worked out what’s going on …

READ MORE

This eye-opening optical illusion really is 20 seconds well spent

Source Figensport Image Screengrab