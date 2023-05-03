There’s something about this clip that’s got people scratching their heads
We love a good optical illusion as much as the next terminally online person, and this one had us questioning our own eyes for a while. See how you get on.
Mind blowing, it took me a while 😂 pic.twitter.com/IpV3hAcQna
— The Best (@Figensport) April 30, 2023
It’s a bit of a head-wrecker.
1.
I’m confused [altho has one of them got bog roll stuck to their shoe?] pic.twitter.com/XM6HuwdBhD
— Dr Robert Bohan (@RobertBohan) May 1, 2023
2.
Anything is possible.pic.twitter.com/M9hfMaJa6V
— Vincent Kennedy (@VincentCrypt46) May 1, 2023
3.
Beautiful – I had to read the comments to understand it though!
When you do it’s a cool cool video https://t.co/trLCD1Cm5a
— Ian Sinha (wheezylikesundaymorning) (@wheezylikesund1) May 1, 2023
4.
Mind blowing one.. Watched it twice to understand… pic.twitter.com/a2YfoVhKug
— Řảɠⱨǎṽ (@raghavKudari) April 30, 2023
5.
Cool pic.twitter.com/PD7drwCXOr
— Carel Pedre (@carelpedre) May 1, 2023
6.
Mind bending
pic.twitter.com/O3OijxXvAM
— Harish N S (@Harish_NS149) April 30, 2023
7.
Perspective is everything … pic.twitter.com/RzrHKHJpNa
— Rob Szczerba (@RJSzczerba) May 1, 2023
In case you haven’t quite worked out what’s going on …
Mind-blowing illusion. A man running across a frozen lake, upside down… https://t.co/J3GhFYgAk9
— ❌ Ⓑυƈƙαɾσσ Ⓑαɳȥαι ❌ (@Buckaro_Banzai) May 1, 2023
Source Figensport Image Screengrab