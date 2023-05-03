Pics

Just 7 of the most bizarre paintings of the Baby Jesus from art history

David Harris. Updated May 3rd, 2023

It’s fair to say that we’ll never know what Jesus looked like. It’s also fair to say that he probably looked nothing at all like he was portrayed in the following medieval paintings of him as a baby…

Twitter user James Cotter has done a little bit of digging (5 minutes worth of digging, by his own admission), to unearth the weirdest baby pics of ‘the most painted man in history’.

The results are a holy treat.

Faces that only a Mother of God could love. What did other Twitter users make of it?

Piticigratis had an explanation – if not an excuse – for the weird depictions.

Well, there you go! Method to the madness.

Source James Cotter Image James Cotter