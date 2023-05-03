Just 7 of the most bizarre paintings of the Baby Jesus from art history

Pics

It’s fair to say that we’ll never know what Jesus looked like. It’s also fair to say that he probably looked nothing at all like he was portrayed in the following medieval paintings of him as a baby…

Twitter user James Cotter has done a little bit of digging (5 minutes worth of digging, by his own admission), to unearth the weirdest baby pics of ‘the most painted man in history’.

The results are a holy treat.

1.

Jesus. The most painted man in history. And dudes loved painting him as a baby. I present to you, the most bizarre Baby Jesuses in art history (I could find in 5 minutes): 1: Male Pattern Baldness & Soul Patch Jesus.

Seen here ordering 2 Budweisers. pic.twitter.com/aG9cfbJAVi — James Cotter (@sirjamesofcots) April 7, 2023

2.

3.

3: Gymbro Jesus.

This guy may fast for 40 nights in the desert, but he'd never skip leg day. pic.twitter.com/NMFudqCpvE — James Cotter (@sirjamesofcots) April 7, 2023

4.

4: Vulcan Mind Meld Jesus.

He can read Mary's thoughts. Which are "Why is this baby so long?" pic.twitter.com/8pJQuyTu3r — James Cotter (@sirjamesofcots) April 7, 2023

5.

5: I'm done with this bullshit Jesus pic.twitter.com/hRJE3hXbZX — James Cotter (@sirjamesofcots) April 7, 2023

6.

6: Chris Farley as Thor Jesus.

The only Marvel movie I want to see. pic.twitter.com/XzEXO3NOas — James Cotter (@sirjamesofcots) April 7, 2023

7.

And of course

7: Andrew-Lloyd-Webber Jesus

AKA Wattle Jesus. pic.twitter.com/XGlHNKeb6O — James Cotter (@sirjamesofcots) April 7, 2023

Faces that only a Mother of God could love. What did other Twitter users make of it?

It was done deliberately…..so when folks walked up to the painting

Their first words would be 'JESUS CHRIST' — Kieran Devitt (@kjx3d) April 7, 2023

Not a baby but this one always get me pic.twitter.com/wOJZspGxAX — Jeff Ramos 💙 (@jeffaramos) April 8, 2023

Piticigratis had an explanation – if not an excuse – for the weird depictions. Actually he is portrayed like that for religious reasons. Jesus is considered to be a fully matured spiritual being since birth so in medieval times baby jesus is portrayed with an adult face to symbolise that. I know its weird but its intentional. — Piticigratis (@Piticigratis) April 7, 2023

Well, there you go! Method to the madness.

READ MORE

An artist has been reimagining famous artworks with a quarantine theme

Source James Cotter Image James Cotter